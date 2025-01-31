Aberdeen deliver clarity on Slobodan Rubezic to Turkey link and WHY the defender asked to come off in 3-0 loss to St Mirren

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is not set to sign for Turkish club Sakaryaspor, the club have confirmed.

Reports in the Turkish media claim the 24-year-old centre-back is set to to jet out to sign for Sakaryaspor tomorrow.

The Dons have shot down the report and say there is no interest in the defender from Turkey.

However, it is understood Rubezic is attracting interest from clubs in Europe.

Thelin has also revealed why the Montenegro international asked to be substituted off in the first half of the 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

The Swede says Rubezic was suffering from “small issues” when he asked to be taken off.

And the defender is in the squad to face Hibs at Easter Road tomorrow as Aberdeen bid to end a 13-game Premiership winless slump.

Thelin said: “He had some small issues.

“He had some tension.

“He didn’t train the first training after the game, but he has trained the late part of the week and he’s in the squad for tomorrow.”

Rubezic made errors that led to St Mirren’s opening two goals.

His poorly judged header played Toyosi Olusanya clear through on an empty goal to score following a breakdown in communication with keeper Ross Doohan.

Thelin will support Slobodan Rubezic

For the second goal Rubezic was outran and outmuscled by Olusanya who then teed up Mikael Mondran to score.

Immediately after going 2-0 down Rubezic signaled to Thelin that he wanted to come off.

When he was replaced in the 40th minute the defender ran straight down the tunnel.

In the immediate aftermath of the loss Thelin admitted he did not know if Rubezic was injured or not.

Rubezic was booed by some Aberdeen supporters after signaling to come off.

Thelin said: “We always support our players.

“Football game is a game of emotions. Everybody knows that.

“There are a lot of emotions out there, but we always support our players as a footballer and as a person.

“We are still in this together, everyone, and the fans have been really great for us and we keep moving.”

Rubezic has made 26 appearances for Thelin this season.

‘It can happen to anyone’

Asked if he had to put a protective arm around the defender Thelin said: “He’s a human being, but he’s a good professional player and he has a lot of energy today.

““He was really sharp in the training session.

“It can happen to everyone.

“Sometimes it’s more about the specific football.

“We have a good relationship and we support our players.”