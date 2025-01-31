Aberdeen deliver clarity on Slobodan Rubezic to Turkey link and WHY the defender asked to come off in 3-0 loss to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen deliver clarity on Slobodan Rubezic to Turkey link and WHY the defender asked to come off in 3-0 loss to St Mirren

Aberdeen centre-back Rubezic made errors in the build up to the opening two goals in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren and asked to be substituted off straight after going 2-0 down in the 40th minute.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is not set to sign for Turkish club Sakaryaspor, the club have confirmed.

Reports in the Turkish media claim the 24-year-old centre-back is set to to jet out to sign for Sakaryaspor tomorrow.

The Dons have shot down the report and say there is no interest in the defender from Turkey.

However, it is understood Rubezic is attracting interest from clubs in Europe.

Thelin has also revealed why the Montenegro international asked to be substituted off in the first half of the 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is substituted off by manager Jimmy Thelin (right) in the first-half. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is substituted off in the first-half. Image: Shutterstock

The Swede says Rubezic was suffering from “small issues” when he asked to be taken off.

And the defender is in the squad to face Hibs at Easter Road tomorrow as Aberdeen bid to end a 13-game Premiership winless slump.

Thelin said: “He had some small issues.

“He had some tension.

“He didn’t train the first training after the game, but he has trained the late part of the week and he’s in the squad for tomorrow.”

Rubezic made errors that led to St Mirren’s opening two goals.

His poorly judged header played Toyosi Olusanya clear through on an empty goal to score following a breakdown in communication with keeper Ross Doohan.

Thelin will support Slobodan Rubezic

For the second goal Rubezic was outran and outmuscled by Olusanya who then teed up Mikael Mondran to score.

Immediately after going 2-0 down Rubezic signaled to Thelin that he wanted to come off.

When he was replaced in the 40th minute the defender ran straight down the tunnel.

Slobodan Rubezic (33) of Aberdeen and Ross Doohan (31) of Aberdeen mix up leads to the opening goal in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
Slobodan Rubezic (33) of Aberdeen and Ross Doohan (31) of Aberdeen mix up leads to the opening goal in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

In the immediate aftermath of the loss Thelin admitted he did not know if Rubezic was injured or not.

Rubezic was booed by some Aberdeen supporters after signaling to come off.

Thelin said: “We always support our players.

“Football game is a game of emotions. Everybody knows that.

“There are a lot of emotions out there, but we always support our players as a footballer and as a person.

“We are still in this together, everyone, and the fans have been really great for us and we keep moving.”

Rubezic has made 26 appearances for Thelin this season.

‘It can happen to anyone’

Asked if he had to put a protective arm around the defender Thelin said: “He’s a human being, but he’s a good professional player and he has a lot of energy today.

““He was really sharp in the training session.

“It can happen to everyone.

“Sometimes it’s more about the specific football.

“We have a good relationship and we support our players.”

Conversation