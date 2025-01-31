Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must stop the rot as they edge closer to an unwanted SPFL record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must stop the rot as they edge closer to an unwanted SPFL record

The Dons have gone 13 games without a victory in the league ahead of this weekend's trip to Hibernian.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
St MIrren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Richard Gordon

The torture for Dons fans continued last weekend with another sub-par display and another demoralising defeat against St Mirren.

The Paisley side were everything Aberdeen were not, clinical and incisive up front, robust and organised at the back, and the dismal run extended to 13 without a league victory.

One of the big talking points was the first half substitution of Slobodan Rubezic. It was a move prompted by the player himself, but given his calamitous showing, Jimmy Thelin would surely have made the change during the interval.

After a steadier start to the campaign, the Montenegrin has reverted to his error-strewn past, and his confidence has clearly taken a hit. On current form, he simply cannot be selected.

The back line has been an issue throughout – just four Premiership clean sheets – a fact acknowledged by the manager given his January signings of Kristers Tobers, Alfie Dorrington and Alexander Jensen, and hopefully they can help to add more solidity to the defence.

If that does not happen, the Dons will be in danger of slipping further down the table and of putting together the worst run of any team since the SPFL was formed in 2013.

As it stands, there have only been three longer winless runs in the top-flight during that time. Caley Thistle went 14 games in 2016-17, Motherwell 15 and Livingston 17, both during last season.

Graeme Shinnie (4) of Aberdeen fights for possession in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen fights for possession in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have picked up four points out of 13 during their horrific slide, a figure matched by Inverness and one fewer than Motherwell. Livi amassed just three points during their four-month wait for a victory, so the Dons are at least some way off emulating that, but they will have to halt their slump quickly if they are not to do so.

The next opportunity comes this afternoon at Easter Road as Aberdeen take on a Hibernian team unbeaten in their last nine league and cup matches. Having themselves suffered a horrendous spell in the late autumn, the Edinburgh side have turned their season around, and should they win this one, will be just two points adrift of the Dons.

That is a scenario which would have been unimaginable a few short months ago. When the sides drew 3-3 in the capital at the end of November, Hibs were at the bottom of the league and a massive 23 points behind.

Aberdeen have Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup next – which should offer some relief – then meetings with Dundee and Kilmarnock before a trip to Celtic Park.

If the trend of disappointing results and performances continues, there is every chance they will have slipped down into the bottom six going into springtime. Should that happen, they will be in a battle to avoid the relegation play-off place, and serious questions will have to be asked.

Hopefully, that will be avoided, and the Dons can reverse what has been the most remarkable decline I can remember in my years covering Scottish football.

A supporter who lived the dream

There was welcome relief for Jimmy Thelin when he attended the club’s hall of fame dinner on Thursday night.

It was lovely to see the manager there, and he was brilliant with the fans, standing patiently chatting with them as everyone got their selfies and autographs.

Jimmy must also have got a deeper understanding of what the club means to us all, particularly when Brian Irvine silenced the room during the emotional, heartfelt Q&A he did with me. A supporter who lived the dream, the big man’s love for the Dons shone through, and he was humbled to have been inducted.

Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen’s vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS

Charlie Nicholas also took his place, and spoke genuinely of the gratitude he felt, how special his time at Pittodrie had been, as did Hans Gillhaus, who was unable to attend, but reminisced with warmth in a recorded interview.

Matt Armstrong was inducted posthumously, the trophy collected by his granddaughter Jackie Richards, who beamed with pride that her grandad’s remarkable exploits had been recognised.

Always a superb occasion, this year’s event was a little more special, and I feel sure Jimmy left it even more determined to turn things round and to create further special moments to be celebrated.

Conversation