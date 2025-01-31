Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must stop the rot as they edge closer to an unwanted SPFL record

The torture for Dons fans continued last weekend with another sub-par display and another demoralising defeat against St Mirren.

The Paisley side were everything Aberdeen were not, clinical and incisive up front, robust and organised at the back, and the dismal run extended to 13 without a league victory.

One of the big talking points was the first half substitution of Slobodan Rubezic. It was a move prompted by the player himself, but given his calamitous showing, Jimmy Thelin would surely have made the change during the interval.

After a steadier start to the campaign, the Montenegrin has reverted to his error-strewn past, and his confidence has clearly taken a hit. On current form, he simply cannot be selected.

The back line has been an issue throughout – just four Premiership clean sheets – a fact acknowledged by the manager given his January signings of Kristers Tobers, Alfie Dorrington and Alexander Jensen, and hopefully they can help to add more solidity to the defence.

If that does not happen, the Dons will be in danger of slipping further down the table and of putting together the worst run of any team since the SPFL was formed in 2013.

As it stands, there have only been three longer winless runs in the top-flight during that time. Caley Thistle went 14 games in 2016-17, Motherwell 15 and Livingston 17, both during last season.

Aberdeen have picked up four points out of 13 during their horrific slide, a figure matched by Inverness and one fewer than Motherwell. Livi amassed just three points during their four-month wait for a victory, so the Dons are at least some way off emulating that, but they will have to halt their slump quickly if they are not to do so.

The next opportunity comes this afternoon at Easter Road as Aberdeen take on a Hibernian team unbeaten in their last nine league and cup matches. Having themselves suffered a horrendous spell in the late autumn, the Edinburgh side have turned their season around, and should they win this one, will be just two points adrift of the Dons.

That is a scenario which would have been unimaginable a few short months ago. When the sides drew 3-3 in the capital at the end of November, Hibs were at the bottom of the league and a massive 23 points behind.

Aberdeen have Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup next – which should offer some relief – then meetings with Dundee and Kilmarnock before a trip to Celtic Park.

If the trend of disappointing results and performances continues, there is every chance they will have slipped down into the bottom six going into springtime. Should that happen, they will be in a battle to avoid the relegation play-off place, and serious questions will have to be asked.

Hopefully, that will be avoided, and the Dons can reverse what has been the most remarkable decline I can remember in my years covering Scottish football.

A supporter who lived the dream

There was welcome relief for Jimmy Thelin when he attended the club’s hall of fame dinner on Thursday night.

It was lovely to see the manager there, and he was brilliant with the fans, standing patiently chatting with them as everyone got their selfies and autographs.

Jimmy must also have got a deeper understanding of what the club means to us all, particularly when Brian Irvine silenced the room during the emotional, heartfelt Q&A he did with me. A supporter who lived the dream, the big man’s love for the Dons shone through, and he was humbled to have been inducted.

Charlie Nicholas also took his place, and spoke genuinely of the gratitude he felt, how special his time at Pittodrie had been, as did Hans Gillhaus, who was unable to attend, but reminisced with warmth in a recorded interview.

Matt Armstrong was inducted posthumously, the trophy collected by his granddaughter Jackie Richards, who beamed with pride that her grandad’s remarkable exploits had been recognised.

Always a superb occasion, this year’s event was a little more special, and I feel sure Jimmy left it even more determined to turn things round and to create further special moments to be celebrated.