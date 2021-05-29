Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson has won the League One player of the year award.

Megginson, who finished the division’s top goalscorer with 14 goals from 19 games, was integral to Cove’s third-place finish.

It is the second season in a row he has topped the goalscoring charts, finishing with 24 goals during the 2019-20 campaign in which Cove won League Two.

Megginson signed a new three-year deal with the Aberdeen club earlier this year, keeping him at the Balmoral Stadium until 2024.

🏆 Congratulations to @CoveRangersFC's Mitch Megginson who has been awarded the SPFL League 1 Player of the Season award! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KNWbXxjNhM — SPFL (@spfl) May 29, 2021

Megginson told the Cove website: “I’m delighted on a personal level, it’s always great to get recognition for something you love doing.

“I have to thank my team-mates, I’ve always said strikers are only as good as they support they get from others on the park.

“The coaching staff also deserve huge credit for helping all of us come through what was one of the most challenging seasons in our careers.”

Megginson has now amassed 170 goals in 195 appearances since joining Cove in 2016.