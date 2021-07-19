Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs laments bad day at the office against Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
July 19, 2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs challenges Peterhead forward Russell McLean.
Iain Vigurs felt Cove Rangers’ display against Peterhead was nothing like what they should be delivering as a team.

Cove were second best at Balmoor as the home side ran out deserved 3-1 winners, which leaves the Aberdeen side winless from their three Premier Sports Cup games.

Vigurs was less than impressed with what Cove had to offer, insisting they need to put it right soon.

He said: “We’ll put that down as a bad day at the office. It wasn’t good; from a personal and team point of view, it wasn’t anything we aspire to be this season.

“We’ll work hard to resurrect that as that just wasn’t good enough. Multiple things went wrong. To a man we just weren’t good enough.

“You always want to start the season well. It’s not been good, it’s been poor. But the league season is our priority.

Cove Rangers' new signing Iain Vigurs.
“We need a win and it builds momentum. If we keep losing it’s not good. We need a win under our belts.”

Cove’s final game of the group is at home to Caley Thistle on Tuesday night, an opponent familiar to Vigurs.

The 33-year-old has had two separate spells at the Caledonian Stadium, joining them at the start of his senior career from Elgin and then re-signing again for a three-year stint in 2015.

Both he and Ross Draper – another ex-Caley Jag – joined Cove this summer. however Vigurs is not fussed about his former side as he looks to help Cove get their season up and running.

He added: “I’ve played them a load of times – it’s just another game and I’m not really bothered if it’s Inverness or anyone else.

“It’s a team that we have to beat to get our season going. I’m not interested in anyone else. We’ll get going because we need to get a result on Tuesday.”

