Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs laments bad day at the office against Peterhead

Iain Vigurs felt Cove Rangers’ display against Peterhead was nothing like what they should be delivering as a team.

Cove were second best at Balmoor as the home side ran out deserved 3-1 winners, which leaves the Aberdeen side winless from their three Premier Sports Cup games.

Vigurs was less than impressed with what Cove had to offer, insisting they need to put it right soon.

He said: “We’ll put that down as a bad day at the office. It wasn’t good; from a personal and team point of view, it wasn’t anything we aspire to be this season.

“We’ll work hard to resurrect that as that just wasn’t good enough. Multiple things went wrong. To a man we just weren’t good enough.

“You always want to start the season well. It’s not been good, it’s been poor. But the league season is our priority.

“We need a win and it builds momentum. If we keep losing it’s not good. We need a win under our belts.”

Cove’s final game of the group is at home to Caley Thistle on Tuesday night, an opponent familiar to Vigurs.

The 33-year-old has had two separate spells at the Caledonian Stadium, joining them at the start of his senior career from Elgin and then re-signing again for a three-year stint in 2015.

Both he and Ross Draper – another ex-Caley Jag – joined Cove this summer. however Vigurs is not fussed about his former side as he looks to help Cove get their season up and running.

He added: “I’ve played them a load of times – it’s just another game and I’m not really bothered if it’s Inverness or anyone else.

“It’s a team that we have to beat to get our season going. I’m not interested in anyone else. We’ll get going because we need to get a result on Tuesday.”