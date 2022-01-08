Cove Rangers earn crucial Clyde victory thanks to Iain Vigurs winner

An error occurred. Please try again.

Iain Vigurs delivered the crucial winner to send Cove Rangers seven points clear at the top of League One with victory over Clyde.

The nip-and-tuck affair was settled in the second half with a great finish from the former Inverness and Ross County midfielder, his third goal for Cove.

With Montrose drawing against Alloa, it stretches the Aberdeen side’s lead at the summit ahead of the two sides meeting at the Balmoral Stadium next week.

It was the visitors eighth win in a row in all competitions, with their unbeaten run now standing at 14 games.

Cove were without leading scorer Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie, Scott Ross and Connor Scully for the trip to Broadwood, however Vigurs and Harry Milne were back in the side after injury.

Half-chances came the way of both sides, with Vigurs dragging a shot wide and former Cove full-back Adam Livingstone heading wide from the home side.

Morgyn Neill came closer for Paul Hartley’s side, as he met Shay Logan’s free-kick with a header at the back post which crept wide of the target.

Cove felt they had a strong penalty call when Harry Milne went down under the challenge of Kevin Nicoll. However referee Steven Reid blew for simulation from Milne and booked the defender.

Clyde had a glorious chance to ahead seven minutes before the break. Rob Jones checked back inside on his right foot and delivered a cross and Anderson, who was picking up Ally Love, slipped, leaving the Bully Wee captain with a free header. He met the ball well but sent it high over the top.

Blair Yule had the final opportunity of the half as he collected Ryan Strachan’s pass and turned into space but shot wide of goal.

Milne was fast becoming the most influential player on the park from left wing-back, making several threatening forays forward and sending balls into the box which narrowly evaded Cove team-mates.

The game started to open up after the hour-mark, with Livingstone firing across the face of goal from a Clyde counter-attack and Logan’s attempt on goal from 20 yards dipping over the bar.

The breakthrough finally came on 71 minutes with a well-taken finish from Vigurs, who collected the ball from the edge of the box and made space for himself before shaping a shot around Neil Parry into the bottom corner.

The ball dropped perfectly to Vigurs on the edge of the box who curls a left footed shot perfectly into the far corner! A great finish! 1-0! https://t.co/nihus2y9af — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 8, 2022

Jones threatened to deliver a leveller with a header that looped over McKenzie but landed on the roof of the net.

But a fine late rearguard effort enabled Cove to keep their sixth clean sheet in seven games to hold on to a vital three points.