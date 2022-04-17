Champagne on ice for Cove Rangers as League One title inches closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Champagne on ice for Cove Rangers as League One title inches closer

By Jamie Durent
April 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 17, 2022, 8:20 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

As the fog was clearing over the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday afternoon, on the back of another Cove Rangers win, phones were being clutched and refreshed.

For a 20-minute spell Cove were League One winners. They were doing the business against Alloa Athletic, eventually running out 3-0 winners, while Dumbarton had fought back from two goals down to level against 10-man Airdrieonians.

But the Diamonds, as they have done all season, continued to take the fight to Cove with a dramatic late winner. They are making them earn this promotion if and when it comes.

Cove were slightly edgy in the first half against Alloa, perhaps aware of what could happen after this 90 minutes, but in the second they showed why they are in control of their own destiny.

Fraser Fyvie’s brace – he is now up to 13 for the season – and another for the irrepressible Harry Milne gave the scoreline a convincing look.

While there were ripples of joy around the Balmoral in the second half when news of Dumbarton’s equaliser circulated, Cove can do the business themselves next weekend. Regardless of what anyone else has to say.

Fraser Fyvie celebrates his second goal with Cove Rangers team-mate Mitch Megginson
Fraser Fyvie celebrates his second goal with Cove Rangers team-mate Mitch Megginson

“We’ve kept stressing to the players for the last 24 games to control our own destiny,” said manager Paul Hartley. “Take it game by game and keep winning.

“We’ve heard a lot of talk over the last few months but the players are just so focused. They keep doing their job.

“We’re 34 games down and if you’d said to us at the start of the season that we’d have an opportunity to win the league with two games to go, we’d have taken it.

“We’ve been in terrific form since the East Fife game in October but you’ve got to give Airdrie credit. They keep going. But we don’t rely on anybody else and just control what we can do.”

While not having regular updates on goings-on at the Excelsior Stadium, Hartley was able to gauge from the 1200-strong crowd how Airdrieonians were faring.

“You hear the crowd and you know something’s happening but that’s just part and parcel of the game,” he added.

Harry Milne, right, is congratulated after scoring Cove's third against Alloa
Harry Milne, right, is congratulated after scoring Cove’s third against Alloa

“There’s nothing I can do about it. I can only control what we’re doing on the pitch. I can’t control anything that goes on around us.

“There’s still loads of football to play. I know how quickly it can turn if you’re not on your game.

“We’ll make the players are so focused and determined next week. We’re 17 games undefeated at home, which is an incredible record for this group.”

Cove had goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie to thank, with saves from Conor Sammon and Stefan Scougall in the first half and Mouhamed Niang and Ross MacIver in the second keeping their clean sheet intact.

Fyvie broke the deadlock with a well-timed run towards the near post, sticking out a foot and diverting Milne’s cross inside the far post.

Cove Rangers players celebrate amid the fog at the Balmoral Stadium
Cove Rangers players celebrate amid the fog at the Balmoral Stadium

His second showed his composure in front of goal, as Fyvie exchanged passes with Connor Scully and whipped the ball beyond goalkeeper Peter Morrison.

It would seem impossible to keep Milne out of the headlines at the moment and he duly delivered again. Substitute Jamie Masson centred and Milne climbed above the visiting defence to head home a third.

“He’s really good at that,” said Hartley. “He’s really advanced as a wing-back in the system we play just now. He’s good in the air and can get in at the back post.

“I was really pleased with that second-half performance. I thought we were terrific.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]