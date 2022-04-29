Cove Rangers: Harry Milne cherishes significance of League One title glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Harry Milne cherishes significance of League One title glory

By Jamie Durent
April 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 1:21 pm
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne, centre, lifts the League One title
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne, centre, lifts the League One title.

Harry Milne admits he treasured the moment of Cove Rangers’ title success, as the curtain prepares to come down on his time with the club.

Cove won League One last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Dumbarton and play their last game of the campaign away to East Fife tomorrow.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Milne will be joining Partick Thistle in the summer, at the end of his Cove contract. He could play against his old side in the Championship next season if Thistle do not make it up through the play-offs.

Milne has been with Cove from their Highland League days and feels their title party was a big moment for the club.

The club celebrated three promotions in four years and four league titles in five seasons last weekend. They can finish things off by adding to their remarkable 25-game unbeaten run.

“It’s very special when you realise where the club has come from and you see the people in the stands who have been there through numerous years in the Highland League,” said Milne.

“They maybe couldn’t have imagined 10 years ago that they’d be in the Championship in 2022. From that aspect it’s an incredible achievement for us.”

Harry Milne appreciates every level of success he gets

“You see guys coming on with their kids and it’s a special occasion for friends, family and everyone connected to the club.

My sister watched from home but I managed to meet my brother-in-law for a pint. He managed to get to the game. I was fortunate to have a lot of my family there and it was special to be able to share the moment with them.”

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson.

Milne, who is out of contract in the summer, has been an integral part of Cove’s fortunes this season.

He has found the net six times from left wing-back and was named players’ player of the year at the club’s end-of-season awards.

The 25-year-old appreciates every level of success he gets, having seen his stock rise significantly this year.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in your career,” he added. “It’s a short career in football, it’s unpredictable and cut-throat.

“You might not be in a position where you win a league title again. Fortunately I’ve won a couple of Highland Leagues, a couple of cups, but more importantly League Two and League One titles now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]