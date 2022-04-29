Cove Rangers: Harry Milne cherishes significance of League One title glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Milne admits he treasured the moment of Cove Rangers’ title success, as the curtain prepares to come down on his time with the club.

Cove won League One last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Dumbarton and play their last game of the campaign away to East Fife tomorrow.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Milne will be joining Partick Thistle in the summer, at the end of his Cove contract. He could play against his old side in the Championship next season if Thistle do not make it up through the play-offs.

Milne has been with Cove from their Highland League days and feels their title party was a big moment for the club.

The club celebrated three promotions in four years and four league titles in five seasons last weekend. They can finish things off by adding to their remarkable 25-game unbeaten run.

“It’s very special when you realise where the club has come from and you see the people in the stands who have been there through numerous years in the Highland League,” said Milne.

“They maybe couldn’t have imagined 10 years ago that they’d be in the Championship in 2022. From that aspect it’s an incredible achievement for us.”

Harry Milne appreciates every level of success he gets

“You see guys coming on with their kids and it’s a special occasion for friends, family and everyone connected to the club.

“My sister watched from home but I managed to meet my brother-in-law for a pint. He managed to get to the game. I was fortunate to have a lot of my family there and it was special to be able to share the moment with them.”

Milne, who is out of contract in the summer, has been an integral part of Cove’s fortunes this season.

He has found the net six times from left wing-back and was named players’ player of the year at the club’s end-of-season awards.

The 25-year-old appreciates every level of success he gets, having seen his stock rise significantly this year.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in your career,” he added. “It’s a short career in football, it’s unpredictable and cut-throat.

“You might not be in a position where you win a league title again. Fortunately I’ve won a couple of Highland Leagues, a couple of cups, but more importantly League Two and League One titles now.”