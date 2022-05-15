Long-serving Ryan Strachan among Cove Rangers’ end-of-season departures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long-serving Ryan Strachan among Cove Rangers’ end-of-season departures

By Ryan Cryle
May 15, 2022, 10:32 am
Ryan Strachan celebrates opening the scoring for Cove Rangers
Ryan Strachan celebrates scoring for Cove Rangers.

Cove Rangers have confirmed which players will be exiting the club following their League One title-winning campaign – with long-serving defender Ryan Strachan the highest-profile departure.

Former Aberdeen and Celtic youngster Strachan, 31, joined Cove from Peterhead in 2017 and helped the Balmoral Stadium outfit win promotion out of the Highland League under John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson in 2019.

A player with plenty of Scottish league experience when he arrived at Cove, Strachan went on to feature regularly under Paul Hartley as they swept to the League Two title in their first SPFL campaign, and continued to be a mainstay of the side during their first season in League One in 2020/21.

Although Strachan has struggled with injury at times, he still racked up 19 appearances during the season just finished as Cove claimed the League One crown and secured Championship football for the first time.

Hartley said: “Ryan has been a terrific player for Cove Rangers and I have enjoyed working with him over the last three years.

“With the club moving up to the Championship, Ryan agreed it was a chance for him to pursue other opportunities.”

As part of Hartley’s early work to rejig his squad for the second tier, defender Jevan Anderson – who has fallen victim to a host of injury issues in his year with Cove, including a shoulder problem which ended a loan at Elgin City – has also left the club.

Striker Ola Adeyemo is another player who has been released at the end of his contract, having struggled for game-time over Cove’s talismanic strike duo Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kai Fotheringham has returned to parent club Dundee United after a loan spell at the Balmoral in the second half of the campaign.

Hartley added: “All four leave with our appreciation for the contributions they made to what was an extremely memorable season for Cove Rangers.”

 

