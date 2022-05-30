Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley happy to be patient in the transfer market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley happy to be patient in the transfer market

By Jamie Durent
May 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 11:47 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is happy to be patient in the transfer market as he waits on new signings.

The newly-promoted side have put feelers out for potential arrivals but Hartley stressed the need to find the right additions for the squad.

Cove recruited early and well last season, with Morgyn Neill, Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan playing important roles in their League One title success.

Mark Reynolds subsequently joined in January and helped see Cove’s promotion bid over the line.

Hartley has previously said they will need half-a-dozen recruits heading into the Championship but is relaxed about things so far.

“We’re just working away in the background – there’s nothing really close at the moment,” he said.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Paul Hartley

“The end of May, beginning of June, is always quite slow for bringing in players.

“We need to bring in the right players. We want to get a few bodies in but we’ll just take our time. It’s not a rush-job.

“We’ve made plenty of contact with people and we’re waiting to hear back.”

Midfielder Ross Draper will return to the club after spending last season on loan at Elgin City. The former Caley Thistle and Ross County midfielder signed a three-year-deal, alongside long-time colleague Iain Vigurs, at the Balmoral Stadium last summer.

Younger players are the target for Cove this year but Hartley hopes the experience of his squad will prove beneficial as they step up to the Championship.

Vigurs, Logan, Reynolds, Fraser Fyvie, Mitch Megginson and Draper have all previously played in the division with other clubs.

“I think it will be beneficial – they know the league,” said Hartley. “I know the league pretty well myself and I know the obstacles in front of us.

“We need to prepare for every game as best we can and be as ready as we can. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]