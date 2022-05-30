Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley happy to be patient in the transfer market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is happy to be patient in the transfer market as he waits on new signings.

The newly-promoted side have put feelers out for potential arrivals but Hartley stressed the need to find the right additions for the squad.

Cove recruited early and well last season, with Morgyn Neill, Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan playing important roles in their League One title success.

Mark Reynolds subsequently joined in January and helped see Cove’s promotion bid over the line.

Hartley has previously said they will need half-a-dozen recruits heading into the Championship but is relaxed about things so far.

“We’re just working away in the background – there’s nothing really close at the moment,” he said.

“The end of May, beginning of June, is always quite slow for bringing in players.

“We need to bring in the right players. We want to get a few bodies in but we’ll just take our time. It’s not a rush-job.

“We’ve made plenty of contact with people and we’re waiting to hear back.”

Midfielder Ross Draper will return to the club after spending last season on loan at Elgin City. The former Caley Thistle and Ross County midfielder signed a three-year-deal, alongside long-time colleague Iain Vigurs, at the Balmoral Stadium last summer.

Younger players are the target for Cove this year but Hartley hopes the experience of his squad will prove beneficial as they step up to the Championship.

Vigurs, Logan, Reynolds, Fraser Fyvie, Mitch Megginson and Draper have all previously played in the division with other clubs.

“I think it will be beneficial – they know the league,” said Hartley. “I know the league pretty well myself and I know the obstacles in front of us.

“We need to prepare for every game as best we can and be as ready as we can. It’s going to be a challenge.”