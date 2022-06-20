Ross Draper to discuss Cove Rangers future with new manager Jim McIntyre this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Ross Draper to discuss Cove Rangers future with new manager Jim McIntyre this week

By Paul Chalk
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper.
Ross Draper could well be lining up against his old club Caley Thistle for Cove Rangers in the Championship next season.

Ross Draper will sit down with new Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre this week to discuss his future at the Aberdeen club.

Former Inverness midfielder Draper has already worked with McIntyre, having been signed by the then-Ross County manager for a reported fee of £100,000 from Caley Thistle in 2017.

The 33-year-old, who has battled back from a knee injury, went on loan to League 2 Elgin City last term in search of game time and made the switch to centre-half comfortably.

Over the summer, League 1 champions Cove lost boss Paul Hartley, who moved to manage English League 2 side Hartlepool.

Ross Draper was signed by Jim McIntyre for Ross County in 2017.

Ross County’s 2016 League Cup-winning manager McIntyre replaced him last week and Draper will discuss whether he’s firmly within his plans for the new campaign.

He said: “I will be speaking to Cove this week to find out the situation. I know Jim McIntyre obviously and it’s a really good appointment for the club.

“He has experience of managing in the Championship and Premiership, so to get him is a great coup for the club.

“Very much like Inverness, if Cove can get a few new faces in then they can improve again and be right up there as well.”

Strong battle for promotion places

Draper was one of the Scottish Cup heroes speaking at former Inverness team-mate Aaron Doran’s testimonial weekend on Saturday and he believes Caley Thistle will have as good a chance as any side in the Championship to make a title push.

They finished third last year and reached the Premiership play-off final, where they lost to St Johnstone last month. 

Draper said: “It’s a competitive league.

“(Relegated) Dundee will be well-backed and will go again. They have had past experiences of being promoted from this league, so it won’t be easy.

“The league will also now have Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers, who will have a go and deal well with the step-up.

“I also feel all the other sides will be better for having another year in the Championship. Partick Thistle, for example, will be keen to go again.

“It will be a really competitive and interesting league again and Inverness will feel they can go on and push for promotion.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]