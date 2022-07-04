Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch enjoying new style of play under Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch enjoying new style of play under Jim McIntyre

By Jamie Durent
July 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:23 am
Cove Rangers goalscorers Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister
Cove Rangers goalscorers Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Robbie Leitch says the Cove Rangers players are enjoying a different style of play under new boss Jim McIntyre.

Leitch had a starring role in the 8-1 friendly win over Gala Fairydean on Saturday, first playing through the middle and then out wide in the second half.

He found the net before the break and laid on another for Leighton McIntosh as Cove ran riot against Lowland League opposition.

A transition from the style previous manager Paul Hartley wanted to play was to be expected, but Leitch is enjoying the change of direction.

“It’s good to get 90 minutes in the legs. There were a few runs in the second half where I was feeling a bit tight, but I’m happy to get through injury-free.

“I can see myself playing in the middle or wide, so it’s just wherever the gaffer wants to put me in. I’ll do as best a job as I can.

“Does the new manager want to play differently? 100 per cent. But we just need to adjust as a team.

“I think it’s a good thing when a manager comes in that there’s a different style of play and it’s obviously a different league as well.

Robbie Leitch
Robbie Leitch.

“We need to be more direct sometimes and sometimes we need to play. But it’s been really good so far.

“As long as I can keep contributing with goals and assists, hopefully I can keep myself in the team.”

Cove play their final pre-season game away to Premiership side St Johnstone next weekend, before their first League Cup game against Albion Rovers on July 12.

“Hopefully we’ll get as high up the league as we can, but that starts in pre-season,” said Leitch. “We need to get as fit as we can first and do well in the cup.

“We should be ready to go by the time the Raith game comes around, with seven games in pre-season.”

