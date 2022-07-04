Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch enjoying new style of play under Jim McIntyre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Leitch says the Cove Rangers players are enjoying a different style of play under new boss Jim McIntyre.

Leitch had a starring role in the 8-1 friendly win over Gala Fairydean on Saturday, first playing through the middle and then out wide in the second half.

He found the net before the break and laid on another for Leighton McIntosh as Cove ran riot against Lowland League opposition.

A transition from the style previous manager Paul Hartley wanted to play was to be expected, but Leitch is enjoying the change of direction.

“It’s good to get 90 minutes in the legs. There were a few runs in the second half where I was feeling a bit tight, but I’m happy to get through injury-free.

“I can see myself playing in the middle or wide, so it’s just wherever the gaffer wants to put me in. I’ll do as best a job as I can.

“Does the new manager want to play differently? 100 per cent. But we just need to adjust as a team.

“I think it’s a good thing when a manager comes in that there’s a different style of play and it’s obviously a different league as well.

“We need to be more direct sometimes and sometimes we need to play. But it’s been really good so far.

“As long as I can keep contributing with goals and assists, hopefully I can keep myself in the team.”

Cove play their final pre-season game away to Premiership side St Johnstone next weekend, before their first League Cup game against Albion Rovers on July 12.

“Hopefully we’ll get as high up the league as we can, but that starts in pre-season,” said Leitch. “We need to get as fit as we can first and do well in the cup.

“We should be ready to go by the time the Raith game comes around, with seven games in pre-season.”