Jim McIntyre keen for signings to use Cove Rangers as stepping stone to further their careers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Jim McIntyre keen for signings to use Cove Rangers as stepping stone to further their careers

By Jamie Durent
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

Jim McIntyre hopes any new arrivals at Cove Rangers want to use the club as a stepping stone to further their careers.

Cove have made signings of a similar profile this summer, targeting younger additions who have perhaps not had the first-team football they were hoping for in their careers.

Charlie Gilmour became the latest addition this week, signing on loan from St Johnstone, with the former Arsenal youngster struggling to get games with the Perth outfit.

That came on the back of Cieran Dunne and Luis Longstaff, who had been let go by Sunderland and Liverpool respectively but had some experience of playing in Scotland with Falkirk and Queen’s Park, arriving at the club.

McIntyre, who is still on the look out for a couple more signings, feels players coming through the door have to show ambition.

New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC

“The same goes for everybody – all the clubs I have managed, I’ve said to players they need to use playing here as a springboard to play at a higher level,” said McIntyre.

“Whether that’s signing for a bigger club in the same league or moving up a division.

“Never be content or settle with one particular club. You want to use the opportunity to play as high a level as you can.

“For me, players who are happy to stay where they are lack ambition, so I want players who are hungry.

“We have got very good experienced players in the building already and it was important to add a bit of youth and energy. They are players who have got pedigree but for one reason or another have not managed to break through.

“This is the opportunity for them to do that at Cove.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

Cove entertain Ayr United this weekend at the Balmoral Stadium, in pursuit of their second win of the season.

Full-back Evan Towler – on loan from Aberdeen – will miss out due to illness and Blair Yule (ankle) is out for at least six-to-eight weeks.

Ayr have started the season unbeaten, with five points from their first three games, and sit in third in the Championship.

“They’ve started very well,” said McIntyre. “I’ve watched their games and they’re a solid outfit, with a bit of pace and trickery up top and experience in the middle of the park.

“We know that at home is where teams, who have successful seasons, pick up points. We need to start the game like we started the second half last week and showed for 20 minutes we could compete.

“We know that when we’re not working as a cohesive unit, we’re going to have problems. That’s what we’ve been speaking about this week and what we’re aiming to put right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
Charlie Gilmour keen to forge own path with Cove Rangers after joining on loan…
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Cieran Dunne made his debut for Cove Rangers on Saturday
Cieran Dunne gets chance to repay his proud father with Cove Rangers switch
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson, right
Jamie Masson reckons Cove Rangers were punished by Caley Thistle in 4-1 Highland reverse
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers could not live with Caley Thistle's pace, says manager Jim McIntyre as…
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle
Austin Samuels double helps Caley Thistle see off Cove Rangers 4-1
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas.
Robbie Deas 'itching' to get back on pitch for Caley Thistle and thinks he…
0
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre urges side to show killer touch against Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to keep calm in bid to land win…

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0