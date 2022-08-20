Jim McIntyre keen for signings to use Cove Rangers as stepping stone to further their careers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McIntyre hopes any new arrivals at Cove Rangers want to use the club as a stepping stone to further their careers.

Cove have made signings of a similar profile this summer, targeting younger additions who have perhaps not had the first-team football they were hoping for in their careers.

Charlie Gilmour became the latest addition this week, signing on loan from St Johnstone, with the former Arsenal youngster struggling to get games with the Perth outfit.

That came on the back of Cieran Dunne and Luis Longstaff, who had been let go by Sunderland and Liverpool respectively but had some experience of playing in Scotland with Falkirk and Queen’s Park, arriving at the club.

McIntyre, who is still on the look out for a couple more signings, feels players coming through the door have to show ambition.

“The same goes for everybody – all the clubs I have managed, I’ve said to players they need to use playing here as a springboard to play at a higher level,” said McIntyre.

“Whether that’s signing for a bigger club in the same league or moving up a division.

“Never be content or settle with one particular club. You want to use the opportunity to play as high a level as you can.

“For me, players who are happy to stay where they are lack ambition, so I want players who are hungry.

“We have got very good experienced players in the building already and it was important to add a bit of youth and energy. They are players who have got pedigree but for one reason or another have not managed to break through.

“This is the opportunity for them to do that at Cove.”

Cove entertain Ayr United this weekend at the Balmoral Stadium, in pursuit of their second win of the season.

Full-back Evan Towler – on loan from Aberdeen – will miss out due to illness and Blair Yule (ankle) is out for at least six-to-eight weeks.

Ayr have started the season unbeaten, with five points from their first three games, and sit in third in the Championship.

“They’ve started very well,” said McIntyre. “I’ve watched their games and they’re a solid outfit, with a bit of pace and trickery up top and experience in the middle of the park.

“We know that at home is where teams, who have successful seasons, pick up points. We need to start the game like we started the second half last week and showed for 20 minutes we could compete.

“We know that when we’re not working as a cohesive unit, we’re going to have problems. That’s what we’ve been speaking about this week and what we’re aiming to put right.”