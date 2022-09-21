Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre happy with options on flanks after summer of recruitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre happy with options on flanks after summer of recruitment

By Jamie Durent
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre feels he has the depth he needs in the wide areas after a summer of recruitment.

McIntyre has brought in Luis Longstaff and Cieran Dunne this summer and also has Robbie Leitch, Jamie Masson and Leighton McIntosh on the books as well.

Masson and McIntosh have been pushing for starting berths after both came off the bench against Hamilton Accies to find the net.

McIntyre will also have Cove favourite Blair Yule to consider as an option out wide, although he may be used to provide competition in the middle of the park after his return from an ankle injury.

“It’s important we have got competition for places all over the pitch and I feel we’re starting to get that now,” said McIntyre. “Previously, at the start of the season, we were very light on numbers, but now we’re just about there.

“It’s a great problem for managers to have; you’re looking for substitutions to cause problems and get themselves in the game.

Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh. Photo by Wullie Marr

“When you play with wingers, you need depth and competition. It’s the one position where form can be up and down, as there’s pressure on the wide players to beat their man, get crosses in the box and get shots away. Some days it doesn’t work.

“Jamie and Leighton did that against Hamilton and it just keeps everyone on their toes.”

Better competition across park can boost Cove

While McIntyre is still keen to add another striker to the Cove squad, he hopes the level of competition drives better performances from those in the starting line-up.

“That’s why we signed Kyle McClelland as well, as he’ll get a good run in the team,” said McIntyre. “It’s why we brought in Max (Johnston) as well.

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule in action against Queen of the South
Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule in action against Queen of the South

“It’s not healthy having people knowing they’re going to start every week.

“If one player is not at it, you’ve got another who can come in and play. That’s how I like to operate.

“There probably could have been a couple more changes earlier in the season if we had the options, but now it’s up to the players in possession of the jersey to keep it.”

More goals from other areas required

He is looking for more goals from across the park too, with Masson, McIntosh and Mitch Megginson leading the way with two each to their name.

“It’s not just the strikers’ job to score goals,” he added. “It’s the wide players, the central midfielders.

“Especially when you’re playing 4-3-3, you need to have your wide players chipping in and your central midfielders getting into the box.

“You need your centre-backs getting five-to-10 goals between them from set-pieces.

“There’s no doubt having a 20-goal-a-season man is fantastic, but goals have always got to come from everywhere.”

With Gerry McDonagh on his way back from a broken wrist and Yule improving after a sustained period out, McIntyre is close to having a full squad available.

“Blair has been making really good progress,” said McIntyre. “He’s been out for eight weeks so we just need to make sure he doesn’t have a relapse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers new signing Kyle McClelland
Kyle McClelland hopes Cove Rangers switch reignites Northern Ireland ambitions
0
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds urges side to cut out cheap goals
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre sets survival goal after fightback against Partick Thistle
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Photos by Wullie Marr
Mark Reynolds brace grabs Cove Rangers a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle
Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre eyes striker reinforcements after Kyle McClelland signing
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson
Cove Rangers' Jamie Masson looks forward to Harry Milne reunion
0
Max Johnston in action for Queen of the South. Picture by Jeff Holmes, Shutterstock.
Cove Rangers loanee Max Johnston looks to build on experiences at Queen of the…
Cove's Mitch Megginson and Kyle McClelland, when the latter was on loan at Falkirk last season.
Cove Rangers secure loan capture of top young Hibs defender Kyle McClelland
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks