Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre happy with options on flanks after summer of recruitment

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre feels he has the depth he needs in the wide areas after a summer of recruitment.

McIntyre has brought in Luis Longstaff and Cieran Dunne this summer and also has Robbie Leitch, Jamie Masson and Leighton McIntosh on the books as well.

Masson and McIntosh have been pushing for starting berths after both came off the bench against Hamilton Accies to find the net.

McIntyre will also have Cove favourite Blair Yule to consider as an option out wide, although he may be used to provide competition in the middle of the park after his return from an ankle injury.

“It’s important we have got competition for places all over the pitch and I feel we’re starting to get that now,” said McIntyre. “Previously, at the start of the season, we were very light on numbers, but now we’re just about there.

“It’s a great problem for managers to have; you’re looking for substitutions to cause problems and get themselves in the game.

“When you play with wingers, you need depth and competition. It’s the one position where form can be up and down, as there’s pressure on the wide players to beat their man, get crosses in the box and get shots away. Some days it doesn’t work.

“Jamie and Leighton did that against Hamilton and it just keeps everyone on their toes.”

Better competition across park can boost Cove

While McIntyre is still keen to add another striker to the Cove squad, he hopes the level of competition drives better performances from those in the starting line-up.

“That’s why we signed Kyle McClelland as well, as he’ll get a good run in the team,” said McIntyre. “It’s why we brought in Max (Johnston) as well.

“It’s not healthy having people knowing they’re going to start every week.

“If one player is not at it, you’ve got another who can come in and play. That’s how I like to operate.

“There probably could have been a couple more changes earlier in the season if we had the options, but now it’s up to the players in possession of the jersey to keep it.”

More goals from other areas required

He is looking for more goals from across the park too, with Masson, McIntosh and Mitch Megginson leading the way with two each to their name.

“It’s not just the strikers’ job to score goals,” he added. “It’s the wide players, the central midfielders.

“Especially when you’re playing 4-3-3, you need to have your wide players chipping in and your central midfielders getting into the box.

“You need your centre-backs getting five-to-10 goals between them from set-pieces.

“There’s no doubt having a 20-goal-a-season man is fantastic, but goals have always got to come from everywhere.”

With Gerry McDonagh on his way back from a broken wrist and Yule improving after a sustained period out, McIntyre is close to having a full squad available.

“Blair has been making really good progress,” said McIntyre. “He’s been out for eight weeks so we just need to make sure he doesn’t have a relapse.”