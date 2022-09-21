ANALYSIS: Aberdeen’s lack of centre-back cover exposed by Liam Scales’ dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Aberdeen’s lack of centre-back cover exposed by Liam Scales’ dismissal

By Sean Wallace
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

The dismissal of defender Liam Scales in the 3-1 loss at Hibs exposed Aberdeen’s lack of cover at centre-back.

With three-and-a-half months remaining until the January transfer window opens raiding the free agent market for a centre-back should surely be an option.

Centre-backs Scales and Anthony Stewart were both signed during an extensive summer rebuild by boss Jim Goodwin.

They quickly forged a centre-back partnership.

However the Reds could arguably have signed another experienced centre-back this summer to add further defensive depth.

And also to keep pressure on the partnership of Scales and Stewart to consistently deliver a high level of performance.

The dismissal of Scales for a second yellow card at Easter Road just before half-time was damaging not just for the loss of the on loan Celtic defender.

Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.

It was also damaging due to the knock-on effect to the rest of the team.

The lack of experienced defensive support meant Ross McCrorie immediately dropped from midfield into a centre-back role.

McCrorie’s influence in midfield is fundamental to keeping the Dons ticking,

Without his aggression, drive and skill in the heart of the team, the Reds are a different proposition.

McCrorie’s influence in midfield was effectively sacrificed to cover at centre-back.

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen’s Liam Scales hit the deck at Easter Road.

Yet highly rated teenage centre-back Jack Milne was on the bench at Easter Road.

Milne recently penned a long term contract until summer 2025 and is tipped to have a bright future at Pittodrie.

Milne has already featured as a substitute in three Premiers Sports Cup group games this season, all clean sheets, albeit against lower league opposition.

Maybe it was a risk to pitch the 19-year-old Milne in at Easter Road when a man down against a pacey team like Hibs.

However surely Milne must be in consideration for the game Scales will miss through suspension, against Kilmarnock on Saturday, October 1.

Teenagers Connor Barron and Calvin Ramsay both shone when given starts by the Reds.

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales

Milne could be the next to make an impact – if given the chance.

No wonder Aberdeen boss Goodwin was raging in the immediate aftermath of the defeat at Hibs.

The decision to brandish a second yellow to Scales for the incident with Ryan Porteous and award Hibs a penalty was comical.

Scales’ dismissal also highlighted a glaring and fundamental flaw in Scottish football.

Porteous put his arm around the Aberdeen defender’s neck and dragged him to the ground.

It was clear during the game. Blatantly obvious when watching reruns.

Yet there is no scope to overrule that second yellow and subsequent one game ban.

There is no mechanism to overturn a second yellow card, and subsequent red, regardless of how glaring the mistake.

Yet a yellow card can be upgraded to a red.

You don’t have to look back too far for proof of that.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was issued with a notice of complaint following a foul on Ross County’s Callum Johnson earlier this month.

Aberdeen’s Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

He was initially yellow carded in the 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

Clarkson later accepted a red card and two game ban before it went to a fast track tribunal.

How can a yellow card be upgraded to red, but a second yellow and dismissal not wiped out?

It is a flaw that has been ongoing for years, but never changed.

As frustrating as Scales’ dismissal was, 10 man Aberdeen should have offered more after the break at Easter Road.

It was backs to the wall in Edinburgh in the second half.

Although they were a man down, a team so expensively built in the summer, in Scottish football terms, should have been able to cope better.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes (11) of Aberdeen scores a goal to make it 1-0 against Hibs.

Scotland must reignite positivity

The Scotland national team are still operating under a cloud and must eradicate that in the UEFA Nations Group this week.

There is still a hangover from the crushing disappointment of losing out in the World Cup play-offs to Ukraine this summer.

Steve Clarke’s Scots failed to shine in their date with destiny and were blown away 3-1 by Ukraine in the semi-final in June.

If the Tartan Army were crushed by that loss, just wait until the World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

Then it will really hit home that Scotland were just two wins away from a first World Cup qualification since 1998 – and blew it.

The doom and gloom after the Ukraine defeat intensified with a woeful 3-0 loss to Republic of Ireland in June.

A 4-1 UEFA Nations League victory against minnows Armenia did little to heal the pain of losing to Ukraine and the Irish.

Scotland need to bounce back from a troubled summer by beating Ukraine at Hampden tonight and Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson are dejected at full-time after losing to Ukraine.

The Scots are a point behind Group 1 leaders Ukraine and will leapfrog them with victory in Glasgow.

However they were well off the pace against Ukraine in June and will have to substantially up their levels to secure three points.

If Clarke’s Scots can get back-to-back wins it will perhaps strengthen the argument that the national team can still progress under his guidance.

However it will still do little to salve the pain of missing out on the World Cup.

And watching the action beamed from Qatar with no Scotland involvement will only rub salt in already raw wounds.

Scotland’s John McGinn is consoled by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko at full time in the 3-1 World Cup play-off semi final loss.

Sutherland set for major title fight

Undefeated Aberdeen super-welterweight Dean Sutherland can underline his reputation as one of Scotland’s hottest talents with further title glory.

Sutherland has already secured three titles at welterweight.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title.

Now the southpaw will step up to super-welter to face Louis Greene for the Commonwealth title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.

Sutherland has a flawless record of 13 wins from 13 and I expect him to extend that against Greene on Saturday, November 26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.
ANALYSIS: Numbers show Aberdeen were in trouble before red card woe at Hibernian
0
Aberdeen Women will now host Hibernian on October 19.
Aberdeen Women's postponed fixture with Hibernian rescheduled for October
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter and Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter on the 'biggest advice' men's team boss Jim Goodwin…
0
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan in action in the 2-0 defeat of Dumbarton.
Aberdeen open contract talks with teenage winger Ryan Duncan, confirms boss Jim Goodwin
0
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks chats at the club's inaugural eSports event.
WATCH: Aberdeen FC could employ full-time gamer and build dedicated space at new stadium…
0
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women to play Glasgow City in second-round of SWPL Cup
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen's Liam Scales hit the deck at Easter Road.
Willie Miller: Right or wrong - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin should have bit his…
1
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes has been called up to the Cape Verde squad.
Aberdeen attacker Duk called up to Cape Verde squad for clash in Bahrain
0
A recent event with referees receiving VAR training at Hampden Park in March.
Craig Brown: Time is right to introduce VAR in Scotland
0
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has every right to be raging at Hibs…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks