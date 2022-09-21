ANALYSIS: Aberdeen’s lack of centre-back cover exposed by Liam Scales’ dismissal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dismissal of defender Liam Scales in the 3-1 loss at Hibs exposed Aberdeen’s lack of cover at centre-back.

With three-and-a-half months remaining until the January transfer window opens raiding the free agent market for a centre-back should surely be an option.

Centre-backs Scales and Anthony Stewart were both signed during an extensive summer rebuild by boss Jim Goodwin.

They quickly forged a centre-back partnership.

However the Reds could arguably have signed another experienced centre-back this summer to add further defensive depth.

And also to keep pressure on the partnership of Scales and Stewart to consistently deliver a high level of performance.

The dismissal of Scales for a second yellow card at Easter Road just before half-time was damaging not just for the loss of the on loan Celtic defender.

It was also damaging due to the knock-on effect to the rest of the team.

The lack of experienced defensive support meant Ross McCrorie immediately dropped from midfield into a centre-back role.

McCrorie’s influence in midfield is fundamental to keeping the Dons ticking,

Without his aggression, drive and skill in the heart of the team, the Reds are a different proposition.

McCrorie’s influence in midfield was effectively sacrificed to cover at centre-back.

Yet highly rated teenage centre-back Jack Milne was on the bench at Easter Road.

Milne recently penned a long term contract until summer 2025 and is tipped to have a bright future at Pittodrie.

Milne has already featured as a substitute in three Premiers Sports Cup group games this season, all clean sheets, albeit against lower league opposition.

Maybe it was a risk to pitch the 19-year-old Milne in at Easter Road when a man down against a pacey team like Hibs.

However surely Milne must be in consideration for the game Scales will miss through suspension, against Kilmarnock on Saturday, October 1.

Teenagers Connor Barron and Calvin Ramsay both shone when given starts by the Reds.

Milne could be the next to make an impact – if given the chance.

No wonder Aberdeen boss Goodwin was raging in the immediate aftermath of the defeat at Hibs.

The decision to brandish a second yellow to Scales for the incident with Ryan Porteous and award Hibs a penalty was comical.

Scales’ dismissal also highlighted a glaring and fundamental flaw in Scottish football.

Porteous put his arm around the Aberdeen defender’s neck and dragged him to the ground.

It was clear during the game. Blatantly obvious when watching reruns.

Yet there is no scope to overrule that second yellow and subsequent one game ban.

There is no mechanism to overturn a second yellow card, and subsequent red, regardless of how glaring the mistake.

Yet a yellow card can be upgraded to a red.

You don’t have to look back too far for proof of that.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was issued with a notice of complaint following a foul on Ross County’s Callum Johnson earlier this month.

He was initially yellow carded in the 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

Clarkson later accepted a red card and two game ban before it went to a fast track tribunal.

How can a yellow card be upgraded to red, but a second yellow and dismissal not wiped out?

It is a flaw that has been ongoing for years, but never changed.

As frustrating as Scales’ dismissal was, 10 man Aberdeen should have offered more after the break at Easter Road.

It was backs to the wall in Edinburgh in the second half.

Although they were a man down, a team so expensively built in the summer, in Scottish football terms, should have been able to cope better.

Scotland must reignite positivity

The Scotland national team are still operating under a cloud and must eradicate that in the UEFA Nations Group this week.

There is still a hangover from the crushing disappointment of losing out in the World Cup play-offs to Ukraine this summer.

Steve Clarke’s Scots failed to shine in their date with destiny and were blown away 3-1 by Ukraine in the semi-final in June.

If the Tartan Army were crushed by that loss, just wait until the World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

Then it will really hit home that Scotland were just two wins away from a first World Cup qualification since 1998 – and blew it.

The doom and gloom after the Ukraine defeat intensified with a woeful 3-0 loss to Republic of Ireland in June.

A 4-1 UEFA Nations League victory against minnows Armenia did little to heal the pain of losing to Ukraine and the Irish.

Scotland need to bounce back from a troubled summer by beating Ukraine at Hampden tonight and Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

The Scots are a point behind Group 1 leaders Ukraine and will leapfrog them with victory in Glasgow.

However they were well off the pace against Ukraine in June and will have to substantially up their levels to secure three points.

If Clarke’s Scots can get back-to-back wins it will perhaps strengthen the argument that the national team can still progress under his guidance.

However it will still do little to salve the pain of missing out on the World Cup.

And watching the action beamed from Qatar with no Scotland involvement will only rub salt in already raw wounds.

Sutherland set for major title fight

Undefeated Aberdeen super-welterweight Dean Sutherland can underline his reputation as one of Scotland’s hottest talents with further title glory.

Sutherland has already secured three titles at welterweight.

Now the southpaw will step up to super-welter to face Louis Greene for the Commonwealth title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.

Sutherland has a flawless record of 13 wins from 13 and I expect him to extend that against Greene on Saturday, November 26.