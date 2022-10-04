Jack Sanders backs Cove Rangers to take on Championship title hopefuls Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Cove Rangers signing Jack Sanders reckons they can go toe-to-toe with promotion hopefuls Dundee at Balmoral Stadium tonight.

Cove picked up just their second win of the season on Saturday, which was enough to lift them up to seventh and two spots behind the Dark Blues.

Tuesday’s rearranged clash will be the first league meeting between the two clubs, with Dundee coming out on top over Cove in two previous League Cup contests.

But spirits are on the rise at Cove, after three games unbeaten and a long overdue win.

“It’ll be a massive test – they’re a good side and one of the favourites to go up,” said Sanders. “But we played really well on Saturday and there’s no reason why we can’t go and win the game. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do.

“Winning breeds confidence and you could see that in the second half on Saturday. We showed real confidence on the ball and that’s what’s going to be important.

“As long as we keep the back door shut, we’ve got brilliant players going forward. There’s boys that are really creative on the ball so I’m sure the goals will come.

“We just need to make sure we keep the back door shut.”

Sanders was pitched in for his debut in the 2-0 win over Arbroath on Saturday, which was Cove’s first win since the opening day of the season.

It was a new look back four for the Aberdeen side, with Shay Logan switched from his usual role on the right over to the left. Sanders was partnered by fellow loanee Kyle McClelland in the centre, with Max Johnston at right-back.

“Shay is a bit older, but me, Max, Kyle are quite a young three,” said Sanders. “Shay’s experience helps, but we all helped each other in different aspects of the game.

“We are young, but we like to get on the ball and do things the gaffer wants us to do. We tend to keep a high line, which could be helpful, and I’m glad I could play my part.”

Sanders had been targeted by Cove before the end of the summer transfer window, after being left on the sidelines at Kilmarnock.

He had been an unused substitute for the first-team this season despite making 21 appearances in their promotion campaign.

“It’s been talked about for a while – certain things had to be sorted before it could happen,” said Sanders. “I’m happy it’s over the line and I’m here to enjoy my football.

“There’s certain bits of my play that I can improve on and I grew into the game massively (on Saturday). That’s my first 90 minutes in a while, so I’m sure there’s more to come.

“I feel sharp, but it’s just different getting a proper 90 minutes. I’ve done little games with Kilmarnock reserves to keep my fitness up, but it’s not like playing a competitive match.

“The more games I play, the better I’ll become.”