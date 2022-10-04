Jack Sanders backs Cove Rangers to take on Championship title hopefuls Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Sanders backs Cove Rangers to take on Championship title hopefuls Dundee

By Jamie Durent
October 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Jack Sanders made his Cove Rangers debut on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jack Sanders made his Cove Rangers debut on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

New Cove Rangers signing Jack Sanders reckons they can go toe-to-toe with promotion hopefuls Dundee at Balmoral Stadium tonight.

Cove picked up just their second win of the season on Saturday, which was enough to lift them up to seventh and two spots behind the Dark Blues.

Tuesday’s rearranged clash will be the first league meeting between the two clubs, with Dundee coming out on top over Cove in two previous League Cup contests.

But spirits are on the rise at Cove, after three games unbeaten and a long overdue win.

“It’ll be a massive test – they’re a good side and one of the favourites to go up,” said Sanders. “But we played really well on Saturday and there’s no reason why we can’t go and win the game. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do.

“Winning breeds confidence and you could see that in the second half on Saturday. We showed real confidence on the ball and that’s what’s going to be important.

Jack Sanders joined from Kilmarnock last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jack Sanders joined from Kilmarnock last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“As long as we keep the back door shut, we’ve got brilliant players going forward. There’s boys that are really creative on the ball so I’m sure the goals will come.

“We just need to make sure we keep the back door shut.”

Sanders was pitched in for his debut in the 2-0 win over Arbroath on Saturday, which was Cove’s first win since the opening day of the season.

It was a new look back four for the Aberdeen side, with Shay Logan switched from his usual role on the right over to the left. Sanders was partnered by fellow loanee Kyle McClelland in the centre, with Max Johnston at right-back.

“Shay is a bit older, but me, Max, Kyle are quite a young three,” said Sanders. “Shay’s experience helps, but we all helped each other in different aspects of the game.

“We are young, but we like to get on the ball and do things the gaffer wants us to do. We tend to keep a high line, which could be helpful, and I’m glad I could play my part.”

Shay Logan's effort on goal leads to Connor Scully's second Cove Rangers goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Shay Logan's effort on goal leads to Connor Scully's second Cove Rangers goal against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sanders had been targeted by Cove before the end of the summer transfer window, after being left on the sidelines at Kilmarnock.

He had been an unused substitute for the first-team this season despite making 21 appearances in their promotion campaign.

“It’s been talked about for a while – certain things had to be sorted before it could happen,” said Sanders. “I’m happy it’s over the line and I’m here to enjoy my football.

“There’s certain bits of my play that I can improve on and I grew into the game massively (on Saturday). That’s my first 90 minutes in a while, so I’m sure there’s more to come.

“I feel sharp, but it’s just different getting a proper 90 minutes. I’ve done little games with Kilmarnock reserves to keep my fitness up, but it’s not like playing a competitive match.

“The more games I play, the better I’ll become.”

 

