Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully reckons he has got the taste for goals after bagging four goals in four days.

Scully scored two spectacular goals – a scissor-volley and an over-head kick, in the midweek 3-1 win over Dundee.

That came hot on the heels of another double in the 2-0 triumph against Arbroath at the Balmoral Stadium at the weekend.

Scully has operated as a holding midfielder for much of Cove’s time in the SPFL but, under Jim McIntyre, has been given greater license to go forward.

He has repaid his manager in spades and is playing with confidence in front of goal.

“They just landed perfectly. I can’t really describe them. I don’t really practise them in training, it’s just one of those things that happens in the moment.

“It’s just a bit of confidence. I got two goals on Saturday and I’m trying different things. It came off on Tuesday night.

✂️ 😮‍💨 The first of Connor Scully's two wonder goals last night!#CRFC pic.twitter.com/E3EBJWcdiS — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) October 5, 2022

“I’ve got the taste for it – that’s me top scorer now! The gaffer said on Saturday I’m good at making runs into the box and can time it well.

“I did that on Tuesday night and it might be a bit lucky, but I’ve taken them well.”

The win over Dundee makes it four unbeaten for Cove and back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

It takes Cove up to sixth in the table, ahead of the trip to Raith Rovers at the weekend.

“It’s a great win,” said Scully. “We want to make it tough for anyone that comes here. Everyone to a man was superb. It was maybe a bit slow in the first half but in the second we managed it really well.

Scully's first goal was stunning, but what about this for his second! 🚲😍 Shay Logan's reaction says it all! 😂#CRFC | @cscully13 pic.twitter.com/PuWSacnQJm — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) October 5, 2022

“We didn’t manage a clean sheet – it’s tough to come from a goal down but it shows the confidence in the squad right now.

“We take each game at a time and we just want to get as many points on the board as possible.

“The new guys have come in and done brilliantly. Every game is tough – you’re away from home every other game and your backs are against the wall.”

The two-goal hero also paid tribute to captain Mitch Megginson, who got his first goal since the opening day of the season to get Cove level.

“Mitch’s work-rate is incredible,” added Scully. “He puts a great shift in and it’s great for him to get a goal. Hopefully he kicks on.

“He’s up there on his own and that’s why me and Blair (Yule) try to support him. He’s up against big guys as well so he does a tremendous job for the team.”