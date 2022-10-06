Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

By Jamie Durent
October 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2022, 4:25 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully reckons he has got the taste for goals after bagging four goals in four days.

Scully scored two spectacular goals – a scissor-volley and an over-head kick, in the midweek 3-1 win over Dundee.

That came hot on the heels of another double in the 2-0 triumph against Arbroath at the Balmoral Stadium at the weekend.

Scully has operated as a holding midfielder for much of Cove’s time in the SPFL but, under Jim McIntyre, has been given greater license to go forward.

He has repaid his manager in spades and is playing with confidence in front of goal.

Connor Scully scores an over-head kick for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13438855ab)
Connor Scully scores an over-head kick for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“They just landed perfectly. I can’t really describe them. I don’t really practise them in training, it’s just one of those things that happens in the moment.

“It’s just a bit of confidence. I got two goals on Saturday and I’m trying different things. It came off on Tuesday night.

“I’ve got the taste for it – that’s me top scorer now! The gaffer said on Saturday I’m good at making runs into the box and can time it well.

“I did that on Tuesday night and it might be a bit lucky, but I’ve taken them well.”

Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS

The win over Dundee makes it four unbeaten for Cove and back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

It takes Cove up to sixth in the table, ahead of the trip to Raith Rovers at the weekend.

“It’s a great win,” said Scully. “We want to make it tough for anyone that comes here. Everyone to a man was superb. It was maybe a bit slow in the first half but in the second we managed it really well.

“We didn’t manage a clean sheet – it’s tough to come from a goal down but it shows the confidence in the squad right now.

“We take each game at a time and we just want to get as many points on the board as possible.

“The new guys have come in and done brilliantly. Every game is tough – you’re away from home every other game and your backs are against the wall.”

Mitch Megginson is congratulated by Connor Scully after scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by Connor Scully after scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS

The two-goal hero also paid tribute to captain Mitch Megginson, who got his first goal since the opening day of the season to get Cove level.

“Mitch’s work-rate is incredible,” added Scully. “He puts a great shift in and it’s great for him to get a goal. Hopefully he kicks on.

“He’s up there on his own and that’s why me and Blair (Yule) try to support him. He’s up against big guys as well so he does a tremendous job for the team.”

