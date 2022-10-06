Here’s what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the first time in three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crime writers, poets and journalists will be among those highlighting the art of storytelling as the Ness Book Fest makes its return this week.

The community-run festival starts today and runs until Saturday.

It features free events at locations across Inverness.

The line-up includes award-winning thriller writer Shona MacLean.

Her most recent novel, The Bookseller of Inverness, was published this year and has been earning rave reviews on Amazon.

‘Pandemic brought home how important it is to feel connected’

Scottish crime writer Helen Forbes and former head of BBC Radio Scotland and author Jeff Zycinski will also appear.

There will be a poetry slam during the festival for the first time.

Competitors will battle it out for a place in the national Scottish Poetry Slam finals.

Emma Hamilton, chairperson of Ness Book Fest, said: “After the disruption of the last two years, it is great to be back with in-person events again.

“The pandemic brought home to many of us how important it is to feel connected.

“This year is designated Scotland’s Year of Stories and we are taking the opportunity with this year’s festival to celebrate the different ways we tell stories.

“Books are as popular as ever but they are not the only way to share stories.

“Our festival explores storytelling in different forms including poetry, newspapers, film and oral traditions.”

What are some of the other Ness Book Fest highlights?

As part of a poetry-themed day, award-winning poet Aoife Lyall will reflect on 10 years of Butcher’s Dog magazine.

Cinnamon Sisters will deliver a video feast of poetry in Scots and English.

There will also be a contribution from Highland journalists Val Sweeney and Tom Ramage.

They will share stories and experiences during a chat with PR consultant Jane Cumming.

Other events include a guided walk with stories from the Gaelic tradition, a screening of All The President’s Men, a talk about 19th century politician Charles Fraser-Mackintosh and a new look at the poetry and song of Gaelic activist Murdo MacFarlane.

Children’s author Ross Mackay will also give a reading of his book, Daddy’s Bad Day, followed by a playful interactive session for three to six-year-olds.

The inaugural Ness Book Fest took place in November 2016.

Miss Hamilton added: “One of our aims is to run a no-barriers book festival, being inclusive on all grounds such as cost, social background, ability, age and ethnicity.

“We feel with this year’s programme, we are upholding this ambition.”

Calendar of events

Thursday October 6

Aoife Lyall: Secondary school workshop

A story tour of Scotland’s past: Primary school workshop

A free virtual event for upper-primary pupils, led by Barbara Henderson, Victoria Williamson, Lindsay Littleson and Joe Covenant

Raghnaid Sandilands: Gaelic primary school workshop

Iain Macinnes: Gaelic secondary school workshop

7pm: Festival launch with SG MacLean. Live at the Junction Church in Bank Street

Friday October 7

9.15am-9.45am: Primary schools read-in

3pm: Ruairidh Maclean’s guided walk

7pm: Helen Forbes at the Junction Church

4pm-9pm: Poetry Day at the Bike Shed

4pm: Cinnamon Sisters

4-4.30pm: Butcher’s Dog with Aoife Lyall

6.30pm: Poetry Slam at the Bike Shed

Saturday October 8

10.30am: Meet at the books at Inverness Library

11.45am: Ross Mackay at Inverness Library

2pm: Journalist’s panel at Simpsons Garden Centre

4pm: Catriona Murray at Simpsons Garden Centre

4pm: Jeff Zycinski at Eden Court

8pm: All the President’s Men screening at Eden Court

Full details of the festival’s calendar of events can be found on its Facebook page.