Here’s what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the first time in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Here’s what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the first time in three years

By Stuart Findlay
October 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2022, 4:30 pm
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook

Crime writers, poets and journalists will be among those highlighting the art of storytelling as the Ness Book Fest makes its return this week.

The community-run festival starts today and runs until Saturday.

It features free events at locations across Inverness.

The line-up includes award-winning thriller writer Shona MacLean.

Her most recent novel, The Bookseller of Inverness, was published this year and has been earning rave reviews on Amazon.

‘Pandemic brought home how important it is to feel connected’

Scottish crime writer Helen Forbes and former head of BBC Radio Scotland and author Jeff Zycinski will also appear.

There will be a poetry slam during the festival for the first time.

Competitors will battle it out for a place in the national Scottish Poetry Slam finals.

Emma Hamilton, chairperson of Ness Book Fest, said: “After the disruption of the last two years, it is great to be back with in-person events again.

Highland author S G MacLean will appear at the festival.

“The pandemic brought home to many of us how important it is to feel connected.

“This year is designated Scotland’s Year of Stories and we are taking the opportunity with this year’s festival to celebrate the different ways we tell stories.

“Books are as popular as ever but they are not the only way to share stories.

“Our festival explores storytelling in different forms including poetry, newspapers, film and oral traditions.”

What are some of the other Ness Book Fest highlights?

As part of a poetry-themed day, award-winning poet Aoife Lyall will reflect on 10 years of Butcher’s Dog magazine.

Cinnamon Sisters will deliver a video feast of poetry in Scots and English.

There will also be a contribution from Highland journalists Val Sweeney and Tom Ramage.

They will share stories and experiences during a chat with PR consultant Jane Cumming.

Eden Court will host some of the festival’s events.

Other events include a guided walk with stories from the Gaelic tradition, a screening of All The President’s Men, a talk about 19th century politician Charles Fraser-Mackintosh and a new look at the poetry and song of Gaelic activist Murdo MacFarlane.

Children’s author Ross Mackay will also give a reading of his book, Daddy’s Bad Day, followed by a playful interactive session for three to six-year-olds.

The inaugural Ness Book Fest took place in November 2016.

Miss Hamilton added: “One of our aims is to run a no-barriers book festival, being inclusive on all grounds such as cost, social background, ability, age and ethnicity.

“We feel with this year’s programme, we are upholding this ambition.”

Calendar of events

Thursday October 6

  • Aoife Lyall: Secondary school workshop
  • A story tour of Scotland’s past: Primary school workshop
  • A free virtual event for upper-primary pupils, led by Barbara Henderson, Victoria Williamson, Lindsay Littleson and Joe Covenant
  • Raghnaid Sandilands: Gaelic primary school workshop
  • Iain Macinnes: Gaelic secondary school workshop

7pm: Festival launch with SG MacLean. Live at the Junction Church in Bank Street

Friday October 7

9.15am-9.45am: Primary schools read-in

3pm: Ruairidh Maclean’s guided walk

7pm: Helen Forbes at the Junction Church

4pm-9pm: Poetry Day at the Bike Shed

4pm: Cinnamon Sisters

4-4.30pm: Butcher’s Dog with Aoife Lyall

6.30pm: Poetry Slam at the Bike Shed

Saturday October 8

10.30am: Meet at the books at Inverness Library

11.45am: Ross Mackay at Inverness Library

2pm: Journalist’s panel at Simpsons Garden Centre

4pm: Catriona Murray at Simpsons Garden Centre

4pm: Jeff Zycinski at Eden Court

8pm: All the President’s Men screening at Eden Court

Full details of the festival’s calendar of events can be found on its Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
'People will die this winter' trade unionists to protest against cost of living crisis…
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day…
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Extinction Rebellion bus pulls into Inverness this weekend
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Meet the teetotal Inverness bartender inspiring others to quit alcohol for Sober October
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Who was 'the man with the Mexican moustache'? The Renee MacRae case theory that…
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Loch Ness Lodge Hotel and Nessieland goes on the market for £2.5 million
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Highland singer Tony Romaine vows to get back behind microphone after devastating stroke
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Soldiers facing custody for homophobic attack after night out

Most Read

1
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Inverness Library will host some of the festival's events. Image: Sandy McCook
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks