Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre wants midfielder Charlie Gilmour to find his voice

Charlie Gilmour has found his role in the Cove Rangers team – now Jim McIntyre wants him to find his voice.

The on-loan St Johnstone midfielder has made a strong impression on McIntyre since joining Cove, nailing down the holding role in front of the back four.

Paired with Connor Scully and Blair Yule in recent weeks, Gilmour has been a controlling presence at the base of the Cove midfield as their performances – bar the defeat at Raith – have steadily improved.

But McIntyre wants him to be more vocal on the park, insisting that can help him dictate games and help his Cove team-mates.

“He’s taken to the role we’re asking of him really well,” said McIntyre. “He’s very good on the ball and can spot danger as well.

“I would like him to be more vocal and I know that’s what his own manager thinks as well.

“He’s got so much ability and if he can start to add more with his voice, he can really dictate games.

‘The best players I played with were the noisiest ones’

“That definitely comes down to personality but as a coach, you’ve got to keep asking the question and demanding they try to do it. It can make the game so much easier for your team-mates.

“The best players I played with were the noisiest ones, as they make the game a bit easier.”

The injury to Fraser Fyvie and the return of Yule to the side has prompted the current midfield make-up and helped contribute to the goalscoring form of Scully.

The Cove boss feels the trio complement each other well, with the energy of Scully and Yule allowing them to influence the game further up the field.

“He’s very good at receiving the ball in (a) tight situation when maybe that’s not the other two’s forte,” added McIntyre.

“It’s about how he can get on the ball and handle it under pressure. It allows the other two to get forward a bit more.”