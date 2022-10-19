Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre wants midfielder Charlie Gilmour to find his voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre wants midfielder Charlie Gilmour to find his voice

By Jamie Durent
October 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS

Charlie Gilmour has found his role in the Cove Rangers team – now Jim McIntyre wants him to find his voice.

The on-loan St Johnstone midfielder has made a strong impression on McIntyre since joining Cove, nailing down the holding role in front of the back four.

Paired with Connor Scully and Blair Yule in recent weeks, Gilmour has been a controlling presence at the base of the Cove midfield as their performances – bar the defeat at Raith – have steadily improved.

But McIntyre wants him to be more vocal on the park, insisting that can help him dictate games and help his Cove team-mates.

Charlie Gilmour fronts up to Dundee counterpart Zak Rudden. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour fronts up to Dundee counterpart Zak Rudden. Image: SNS

“He’s taken to the role we’re asking of him really well,” said McIntyre. “He’s very good on the ball and can spot danger as well.

“I would like him to be more vocal and I know that’s what his own manager thinks as well.

“He’s got so much ability and if he can start to add more with his voice, he can really dictate games.

‘The best players I played with were the noisiest ones’

“That definitely comes down to personality but as a coach, you’ve got to keep asking the question and demanding they try to do it. It can make the game so much easier for your team-mates.

“The best players I played with were the noisiest ones, as they make the game a bit easier.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

The injury to Fraser Fyvie and the return of Yule to the side has prompted the current midfield make-up and helped contribute to the goalscoring form of Scully.

The Cove boss feels the trio complement each other well, with the energy of Scully and Yule allowing them to influence the game further up the field.

“He’s very good at receiving the ball in (a) tight situation when maybe that’s not the other two’s forte,” added McIntyre.

“It’s about how he can get on the ball and handle it under pressure. It allows the other two to get forward a bit more.”

Cove Rangers loanee Charlie Gilmour finding love for football again after frustrating year

