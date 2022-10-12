Cove Rangers loanee Charlie Gilmour finding love for football again after frustrating year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers loanee Charlie Gilmour finding love for football again after frustrating year

By Jamie Durent
October 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS

Charlie Gilmour reckons his loan spell at Cove Rangers has helped him rediscover his love for football.

Gilmour struggled for game-time at St Johnstone last season, in a team which only stayed up by virtue of winning the Premiership play-off.

The former Arsenal youngster was brought in by Cove manager Jim McIntyre this summer and has been a regular in the side during their debut Championship campaign.

“I have always said I don’t care where I am, England or Scotland, I just want to play football,” said Gilmour. “If I’m playing football, I’m happy.

“I don’t care what standard it is. I just want to play football, enjoy myself and get that match-day feeling.

“There were spells last year where I was training the full week knowing there was nothing to look forward to. It’s so much better now.

Charlie Gilmour is on loan at Cove Rangers from St Johnstone. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Charlie Gilmour is on loan at Cove Rangers from St Johnstone. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“The gaffer wants us to play good football – possession-based – and that suits my style. I can’t fault anything.”

Cove were beaten 3-0 by Raith Rovers on Saturday, bringing their four-game unbeaten run to an abrupt halt.

Back-to-back wins had lifted Cove away from trouble and Gilmour hopes the result does not take the shine off their recent form.

‘Raith were on it and we weren’t’

“I just didn’t feel like we were on it at all,” said Gilmour. “Personally and as a team, it wasn’t good enough.

“Raith were good but it was one of them days where they were on it and we weren’t.

“Before the Arbroath game, we were joint-bottom and we get two wins then we’re three points off the play-offs. It’s a tight league.

“If you looked back at the start of those three games (Arbroath, Dundee and Raith), would you have taken six points beforehand? Probably.

“The last game is always what you end up thinking about and how you’ve been doing. Next week we could be on a high again.”

Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Gilmour has reaped the benefits of playing with Connor Scully and Blair Yule in the middle of the park, two Cove favourites who get through a power of running during a game.

They also have Fraser Fyvie to come back into the fold after injury and veteran Iain Vigurs as another option in midfield.

“It helps when you’ve got runners in front of you,” said Gilmour. “They’re so good on the ball too and give me so many options when I have the ball.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. Even before when I was playing with (Fraser) Fyvie and (Iain) Vigurs – I don’t mind who I’m playing with. They’re all good players.

“I prefer playing deeper. I like getting the ball from defence and starting attacks. I feel like that’s my game, where I can get on the ball as much as I can and look for openings from a deeper position.”

