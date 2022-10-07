LONG READ: Connor Scully, the Cove Rangers stalwart turned acrobatic goalscoring sensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LONG READ: Connor Scully, the Cove Rangers stalwart turned acrobatic goalscoring sensation

By Jamie Durent
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 3:58 pm
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Goalscoring is not usually Connor Scully’s forte. But over the last week the Cove Rangers favourite has been nothing short of a sensation.

His importance and popularity to those of a Cove persuasion has never been understated. With each promotion and step up in level, Scully has risen to the challenge.

But his outrageous double in midweek against Dundee – which came on the back of a brace against Arbroath last weekend – has given him an unexpected push into the limelight.

Connor Scully scores an over-head kick for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13438855ab)
Scully has only ever represented Cove. From starting out as a 16-year-old, Scully has made himself a mainstay of the side no matter what division they have played in. He has represented Cove in four different leagues – only the Premiership is missing from his CV.

From starting out as a flying winger, to protecting the back four, to being a stand-in full-back or in his current role as a relentless box-to-box midfielder, Cove managers have always found a place for him.

 

A manager’s dream

John Sheran has worked with Scully longer than any other Cove manager, having been in the dugout from 2014 to 2019.

Now the club’s director of football, Sheran was in the stands at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday for Scully’s moment in the sun.

“The skill-level for both is top-notch,” he said. “To control the first one and strike it cleanly takes real skill and to get up that high for the second one and connect with it is tremendous.

“He didn’t have an awful lot of time to think about it and that’s when you tend to get the best goals. You just rely on your skill to deliver.”

Scully’s versatility has been a huge string to his bow but Sheran saw the qualities in him to make an effective central midfielder, during Cove’s push for promotion to the SPFL.

“We experimented with him in there for a few games in the 2017-18 season, because we’d lost Grant Campbell and Sam Burnett to injury,” he added. “He was good going forward but maybe not so good at marking and positioning.

“The following season Blair (Yule) came back and he and Connor played the whole season there. They’ve both got fantastic energy and over time have learned to play that role. They compliment each other well.”

There is a pride in seeing one of the club’s Highland League originals continue to be a key part of their side three leagues above.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre and Connor Scully during the win over Dundee. Image: SNS
After deputising in a number of roles earlier in the season, Scully has been returned to the middle of the park alongside Blair Yule and Charlie Gilmour by Jim McIntyre. His burst of form is no coincidence.

“He’s turned into the complete player,” said Sheran. “He’s got experience, athleticism, he’s fit, good in the air and not afraid to tackle.

“His all-round game has improved and I think he can still improve again. He can certainly add aspects to his game, like bringing the ball out on his right foot rather than always on his left.

“More experience playing against better players at this level will help but I’ve no doubt he’ll continue to be a key player for the club moving forward.”

The Scully family watches on from afar

Football is never far from the topic of conversation in the Scully family.

Connor’s brother Aaron is a coach with the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, having worked with youth teams at Aberdeen until earlier this year.

He has not been able to see many Cove games this season but the club making Tuesday’s game pay-per-view was a masterstroke.

Thousands of miles away, enthusiastic young Ghanaian footballers were watching Cove’s number four fly through the air twice in the space of five unforgettable minutes.

“I took the laptop down to our dining area and as per usual, when I’ve got a game on the laptop the kids want to watch as well,” said Aaron. “When he scored those two bicycle kicks the kids were going crazy.

“Because I was watching on a laptop, initially I couldn’t see who scored the first. Then I thought ‘was that Connor?!’. When the second goes in I had to ask if this was really happening.”

He asked his brother after both games what he had been eating lately. Whatever it is has clearly worked.

Jokes have already gone back and forth about Scully getting to 10 goals this season and as long as he continues in this more attacking role, there is little to suggest he cannot make it a reality.

Aaron has seen first-hand the work and sacrifices made by his sibling to ensure he has a successful football career.

Scully works as a maintenance engineer for Robertson’s in the north-east and thinks nothing of starting work in the early hours, to get his working day done and allow him to either train or play in midweek matches.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win
“He sometimes starts work at five in the morning to get away in time for training or for matches,” added Aaron. “That sums up his attitude.

“He’s got that willingness to work no matter who the manager is. The most important thing to him is playing and he knows he’s only playing if he puts 100 per cent in during training.

“During the pandemic he asked me to take him out to do one-to-one sessions on his fitness. Internally, I will critique his performances but keep them to myself. I never tell him unless he properly asks me!”

A Cove boy through and through

“Connor Scully, he’s one of our own” has been a common ditty around the Balmoral Stadium and further afield at Cove games.

His all-action, energetic style have endeared him to the Cove support and that backing shows little sign of waning.

David Cowe is a Cove supporter and is a regular at games. His father, Dave senior, is the club photographer.

“I stand on half-way, opposite, the main stand, so I got a pretty good view of both goals,” he said. “I was jumping up and down next to Scott Ross’ dad and had my arm round him.

“Normally he’s a defensive midfielder, a utility player. He’s an industrious, grafting, box-to-box player. But he doesn’t really get the opportunity to go forward.”

Cove’s ascension through the leagues has come at a rapid pace. They were promoted to the SPFL in 2019 and three years later started life in the second-tier.

A number of faces have been ever-present, including Scully, Yule, Mitch Megginson, Scott Ross, Jamie Masson and Stuart McKenzie.

“The progression has been amazing,” he said. “John Sheran drove it forward and along with Keith (Moorhouse) were the catalysts to get us where we are now.

“Guys like Connor, Blair, Stuart McKenzie and Harry Milne – before he left – are held in high regard. It’s some achievement playing in the Highland League and every league up.”

Scully is approaching his 30th birthday so in theory, should be at the peak of his powers. Few would bet against him seeing out his playing days with the club to which he has given every day of his football career.

“He’s relatable,” added Cowe. “He’s been at the club for so long and gives everything every game. He never stops. They are traits the fans love.

“He’s been picked by every manager and I guess that comes down to his work-rate and versatility. He finds his way into the team and you would think he’s undroppable now.”

 

Cove Rangers: Connor Scully proud of his journey to becoming a Championship player

