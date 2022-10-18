Shay Logan urges Cove Rangers to develop nasty streak in search for form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shay Logan urges Cove Rangers to develop nasty streak in search for form

By Jamie Durent
October 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Shay Logan takes the ball away from Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS
Shay Logan takes the ball away from Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS

Shay Logan wants Cove Rangers to be nastier to help turn around their Championship form.

A four-game unbeaten run has been replaced by back-to-back defeats as again Cove have been left to count the cost of a lack of quality.

They were beaten 1-0 by Inverness at the weekend and struggled to test visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers, while at the back they were left to count the cost of a cheap goal by Steven Boyd.

Cove remain in eighth, four points clear of the bottom pair Arbroath and Hamilton, but there is little doubt their performances leave room to improve.

The Aberdeen outfit are due to head on the road in the next two weekends, against Ayr United and Accies. Cove’s only point away from the Balmoral Stadium came in a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle last month.

Logan believes the answer to develop more of a nasty streak.

“It seems to be a grind this season, with playing well and not getting results,” said Logan. “That’s just the way the league is. We’ve got to do better to get points.

“I don’t think it’s a change in mentality this year. It’s harder opposition and as a team we need to be stronger, have a bit more bite about us.

Shay Logan. Image: SNS
Shay Logan. Image: SNS

“I feel we’ve got it at some stages of the game where we need to be nasty all the way through it. I think we need that more and we’ll get results.

“It’s definitely there. Up until Saturday we were the second-best team in the league on our home form. We always make this a hard place to come.

“If we play well we’re favourites to beat anyone at home. But we’ve been giving silly goals away recently and when you’re not scoring enough as well, it’s hard to win the game.”

Logan has found himself shifted out of his natural right-back position of late, moving over to the left to accommodate newcomer Max Johnston.

The former Aberdeen and Brentford man has moved over to the opposite side of the defence and is happy playing on either flank.

“I started out as a left-back, before I became a right-back,” said Logan. “I honestly don’t mind.

“I do cut in a lot on my right but I don’t mind hitting the ball with my left as well. It feels natural for me. If it helps the team out I’ll play anywhere.”

