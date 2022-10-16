Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds’ praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues lack of quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds’ praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues lack of quality

By Jamie Durent
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds cannot speak highly enough of how his Caley Thistle side are digging deep, after a 1-0 win against Cove Rangers.

The Caley Jags were without five first-team players heading to Cove and lost two more – Roddy MacGregor and Scott Allardice – during the game.

But thanks to Steven Boyd’s first-half goal, they have now won five straight in the league and are keeping pace at the top of the Championship.

“It’s not been pretty but if you’re asking me about determination and effort, I’m getting all of that and we’re winning,” said Dodds

“I’m delighted with the work the boys are putting in. We can play better but my word, if you’re playing bad and winning games you’ve got to take that.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

“Scott has a thigh problem and felt it coming on again. Roddy is running and the boy clips his other leg, which has rolled his ankle.

“It’s a mark of a good team when you’re missing so many. That’ll be another two and we’ve got a lot of fixtures coming up.

“But to talk the positives, to win five in this league is so hard. We’ve had to dig in to do it and that’s why I’m thrilled.

“My back four look solid. We always get chances. Even though it was only one on Saturday, if we keep a clean sheet I think we’ll score most weeks.”

Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston gets to grips with Caley Thistle's Daniel MacKay. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston gets to grips with Caley Thistle’s Daniel MacKay. Image: SNS

Boyd was on hand to finish from close-range after 19 minutes, when Billy Mckay was played through and squared for his team-mate to tap in.

Cove struggled to create too many clear-cut chances, with the best one coming from Mitch Megginson in the second half that Mark Ridgers was equal to.

Substitute Nathan Shaw could have added a second late on but Kyle Gourlay was equal to it, before Cove were reduced to 10 men after Leighton McIntosh was sent off for lashing out at Zak Delaney.

“We had as much of the game as Inverness but it was a tight game and our final pass and crosses just wasn’t good enough,” said Cove boss Jim McIntyre.

“That was where we let ourselves down and we gave away a really cheap goal switching off at the back post.

“We got punished but we didn’t have too much to deal with after that even though Inverness controlled the game for a wee bit after that.

“We looked as it affected the confidence for a while but we came out second half and tried to have a go. We did have a lot of the ball and that’s fine but we did have any penetration.

“We got into some good areas but made the wrong choices and that’s why we’ve not managed to score.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

Cove have now got back-to-back away games, against Ayr United and Hamilton Accies, and they have only picked up a point on the road this season.

“The away results have been poor and we are well aware that we were well up the table in home points and bottom on away points,” added McIntyre.

“So it is up to us to rectify that. We need to produce the type of performances we produce at home but be better in front on goal.

“There are a couple of games where we should have picked up points already so they are not all classed the same.

“The last one away to Raith was our worst away performance of the season even though they were very good.

“It’s up to us to show that stat off our back with a positive performance and more ruthless in the final third.”

COVE RANGERS (4-1-2-3) – Gourlay 6; Johnston 6, Sanders 5, Reynolds 5, Logan 6, Gilmour 6 (McDonagh 79), Yule 6, Scully 6, Longstaff 5 (Leitch 79), Megginson 6, Dunne 5 (McIntosh 46). Subs not used – McKenzie, Towler, Ross, Neill, Vigurs.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6; Carson 6, Duffy 6, Deas 7, Delaney 6, Boyd 6 (Shaw 79), Allardice 6 (Hyde 46), Harper 6, MacKay 7, MacGregor 5 (Doran 22), Mckay 7 (Oakley 76). Subs not used – Mackay, Ram.

Referee – Graham Grainger 5.

Attendance – 1,071.

Player of the match – Daniel MacKay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle play Hutchison Vale in the Championship this week following their league cup win in Edinburgh. (Image: SportPix)
Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers insists focus must only be on Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre looks for consistency to aid Championship prospects
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Inverness defender Zak Delaney rises above Partick Thistle's Stuart Bannigan. Image: SNS
'I love his attitude' - Irish defender Zak Delaney impressing Caley Thistle head coach…
Caley Thistle will head to Firhill on December 23 to face Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Festive fixture switches for Caley Thistle and Elgin City league matches
David Carson is ready to play wherever he's asked by Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
David Carson insists position decision leaves him unfazed at in-form Caley Thistle
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Gary Warren tips Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay to soar to record heights this…
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Long-term Championship know-how can help Caley Thistle title bid, says ex-keeper Michael Fraser

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
Ben Nevis Holiday Park front entrance
A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park's major refurbishment including new cafe, play park…
A darts team posing in front of a dart board
GALLERY: Bullseye! Aberdeen Darts teams through the decades
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Scottish SPCA appeal for animals looking for a new home Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals looking for a new home. N/A. Supplied by Scottish SPCA/Design Date; Unknown
Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes - can you help?
Comedian Craig Hill to entertain Aberdeen fans
REVIEW: Craig Hill brings an unforgettable performance to Aberdeen
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver hit Lang Stracht central reservation at 4am
Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.
Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton toured the Highlands with a stuffed sheep named Lockie, standing in for Gabbie's baby. Picture shows; Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton with Lockie. Inverness. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton Date; 11/10/2022
How a stuffed sheep helped new parents form lifelong bond with the Highlands
We take a look at how body positivity could shape the future for the next generation.
Talking Point: Body positivity - why women are tired of skinny stereotypes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented