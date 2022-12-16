Cove Rangers’ trip to Dundee postponed after weather damage to Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers’ trip to Dundee postponed after weather damage to Dens Park

By Jamie Durent
December 16, 2022, 4:05 pm
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers’ trip to Dundee has been postponed due to stadium damage at Dens Park caused by the severe weather.

Dundee had stated early on Friday that the game would be in doubt, due to the condition of not just the pitch but other areas of the stadium.

The Dark Blues had requested an earlier pitch inspection from the SPFL, which had initially been rejected with the league prepared to wait until Saturday morning.

However, it appears a U-turn was necessary, with the club confirming at 3.30pm on Friday that the game would not take place.

Dundee released a statement on Friday morning laying bare their concerns about the fixture, after the continuation of the wintry conditions across the region.

A club statement read: “Despite our undersoil heating being on since Monday, the freezing conditions and last night’s heavy snowfall have meant that the pitch is now in a state that would put players’ safety at risk.

“Furthermore, the decision has already had to be made by the club that due to frozen pipes some stands would have to remain closed for tomorrow’s fixture if it went ahead.

“Our experienced ground staff have been hard at work this week but unfortunately, the unprecedented cold weather has meant that the surrounding areas inside and outside the stadium are also dangerous.

“We, therefore, requested an early pitch inspection to give supporters as much notice as possible as it’s our belief that this fixture will not go ahead. However, regrettably, the SPFL has decided to delay an inspection until tomorrow morning so we cannot give spectators as early a decision as we would have wished.”

Cove will next be in action on Friday December 23, with Hamilton Accies due to visit the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan is treated on the pitch. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan is treated on the pitch. Image: SNS

They are going to be without former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan, who was substituted in the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle a fortnight ago due to an ongoing calf problem.

“Shay’s calf has not recovered and he’s had a scan on it,” said manager Jim McIntyre. “He’s had an ongoing issue for a while and it’s come to a head.

“We’ll just wait and see what progresses but I imagine it will be a couple of weeks at least.”

On-loan defender Kyle McClelland has been completing his rehabilitation with parent club Hibernian and will rejoin Cove training next week.

