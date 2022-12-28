Cove Rangers: Kyle McClelland thanks family for support after ‘tough’ injury comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle McClelland has paid tribute to the support network around him after overcoming the first major injury of his career.

The Cove Rangers defender, on loan from Premiership side Hibernian, returned to training last week after two months out with ankle ligament damage.

McClelland had started three games during his loan spell with Cove before getting injured in the 3-1 win over Dundee in October.

He had been undertaking his rehabilitation at his parent club and admitted it has been a lonely period for him out of the game.

However, McClelland is grateful to the family and friends who have rallied around him to keep his spirits up.

“That’s the first proper injury I’ve had,” said McClelland. “It was a kick in the teeth, but it’s something you have to deal with.

“The rehab was tough. It’s not something I’ve experienced before. It felt like I was doing the same stuff every day – nine weeks felt like five months.

“I want to thank all the Hibs staff as they were great with me.

“But it felt like a bit of a lonely place, if I’m being honest.

“I’ve got a really good family around me and they’ve helped me a lot. I spoke to them every day and my mum would always give me a call, ask how I was feeling.

“My mum, dad and sister played a big part in me getting through the injury.

“I’ve got good friends, who knew a different Kyle when I was injured. There’s a few mates who were very good with me, who’d give me a phone after training, seeing how I was getting on.

“They knew I wasn’t coming home much, because all my treatment was in Edinburgh.

“It was a grade-two injury, so it was quite bad. But I feel a lot better now.”

McClelland to bide time to regain Cove place

McClelland was back in the match-day squad for Cove’s 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies on Friday.

In his absence, Mark Reynolds and Jack Sanders have been the first-choice pairing at the back for manager Jim McIntyre.

“I was buzzing to be back involved,” added McClelland. “Nine weeks was a long time for me and to come back in was brilliant. The boys at Cove are brilliant and I love being around them.

“The manager has spoke to me and the boys are doing well. I just need to take my chance when it comes and touch wood an injury like this doesn’t happen again.

“The two centre-halves just now are doing really well. I knew I probably wouldn’t play the Hamilton game, coming back from injury, but the main thing for me was to just be back with the boys. It put a big smile on my face.”

Defender looks to regain momentum at Cove from start of season

McClelland joined Cove on loan from the Hibees in September, having made the switch to Easter Road from Rangers in the summer.

He made his debut in the 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle before starting in the victories over Arbroath and Dundee.

“I want a similar start to what I had in my first three games at Cove,” he said. “I want to get more games under my belt at this level.

“The injury felt at a bad time, but it’s one of the things you need to deal with.

“I want to get as many games as I can and do well for Cove.

“It could have been worse. It could have happened mid-season and I’d have been out for the rest of the season.

“I’m just looking at the positives, to get myself going again and have the same momentum I had at the start.”