Cove Rangers: Defender Max Johnston recalled by Motherwell

Cove Rangers have confirmed that defender Max Johnston has been recalled by parent club Motherwell.

The 19-year-old had three assists in 12 appearances for Cove since joining on loan in September.

A statement from Cove read: “Cove Rangers can confirm that Max Johnston has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Motherwell FC with immediate effect.

“The teenager, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Boxing Day, made his Cove debut in the SPFL Trust Trophy encounter with Raith Rovers in September, and has been first choice right-back ever since.

“The only game Max missed was the Scottish Cup win over Dunipace, in which he was prevented from playing by the Fir Park side so that he would not be cup-tied.

“In the 12 matches he has featured in, Max built up a strong relationship with Luis Longstaff on the right, putting in a string of impressive performances which led to him making a scoring debut for the Scotland under-21 side against Iceland in November.

“While we are sad to see him go, everyone at Balmoral Stadium would like to wish Max all the very best in his future career.

“We would also like to thank Motherwell FC for their help in this matter.”

Cove head to Inverness to face Caley Thistle in the Championship on Monday.