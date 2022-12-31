Cove Rangers: Room to grow for Championship club after promising 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Par for the course or room for improvement? Well, with Cove Rangers, it is probably a little bit of both.

They have a bit of breathing space from danger at the bottom of the Championship, with Arbroath and beleaguered Hamilton Accies battling to avoid the automatic relegation spot.

But there are also a group of teams above them who, on current form, appear catchable. Had a few other results gone their way, Cove may well be in the middle of the pack.

They head into 2023 with reason for optimism in territory which, after five months exploring it, should not scare them.

Late goals a habit they need to kick

It is the fine margins which have separated Cove from being further up the Championship table.

Five out of their seven defeats have been by a single goal. In the six draws on their record, they have either had to mount a comeback or conceded late on.

A few of games in the last knockings of 2022 stick out.

The biggest gut-punch came against Partick Thistle, when goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon scored a 95th-minute equaliser.

You can point to the bizarre nature of the dropped points, but there is still a corner that has not been defended. That punishes the missed chances they passed up earlier in the game.

Against Morton they had just got themselves back into the game with a Leighton McIntosh goal, before a defensive error allowed the visitors to score a winner with three minutes to go.

The 4-4 draw against Hamilton was arguably the most ludicrous – Cove led 2-0 and 4-1, playing some glorious football, then the walls caved in. A game they should have walked off with comfortably had slipped through their fingers.

Only in the 3-0 defeat to Raith Rovers and 2-1 game loss against Ayr United could Cove say they were outplayed. They have been in every game.

For the second half of the season, they have to find a way to see out these games.

Stalwart figures remain important

As time goes by, teams evolve and develop and players move on. It is a natural part of football.

Cove have been no different. Some of the figures who have helped them get to the Championship have since departed – Rory McAllister, Ryan Strachan and Harry Milne all left in the summer after playing their part.

But their fortunes so far this campaign have been underpinned by players who have been regulars along the way.

Connor Scully has been the most prominent, for obvious reasons. He has made goalscoring a regular habit and in spectacular fashion, with a pair of memorable strikes against Dundee standing out.

He has only ever played at Cove, since making his debut as a teenager, and it is a nice tale for him and the club that he continues to prove his worth every time they step up a level. He deserved his new contract.

The return of Blair Yule to the team made a huge difference, too. It allowed Jim McIntyre to revert to his favoured 4-4-2 formation, given Yule’s boundless energy in the middle of the park.

His use of the ball is impeccable and his ability to fill numerous roles make him invaluable to the team.

After starting the season as second-choice behind Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie has also returned to the team and showed why he has been dependable for so many years.

His reactions and shot-stopping have always been good and he is tidy with the ball at his feet. Consistency will see him keep his spot between the posts.

Mitch Megginson’s qualities have been well-known for years, but he too maintains an integral spot in this side.

It speaks to the characters of these four in particular that with each new challenge, they meet it.

When to press the button on full-time?

Full-time football is undoubtedly in Cove’s future at some stage, but the only question is, when is the right time to do it?

Had it not been for the pandemic then this question may well have been redundant, as they could already be there by now.

They have shown this year they can compete with full-time teams and fitness is not an issue. But going full-time would allow them greater time on the training field to prepare for games to and attract a different level of player.

It has to be financially viable for the club – money cannot just be poured into a black hole – and be part of their long-term growth.

A hybrid model, in the short-term, would present the most viable option, as it would allow Cove to retain those part-time players who have played such a valuable role in getting them to this point.

But it would also set the platform for the future and how the club can enter the next stage of their journey.