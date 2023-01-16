Under The Hammer: Expect platters and a trio of top cocktails during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Under The Hammer: Expect platters and a trio of top cocktails during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

By Karla Sinclair
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 3:06 pm
Under the Hammer's bar in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Under the Hammer's bar in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Under The Hammer is quite the hidden gem. Located just off Golden Square, the space made quite the impression when I stopped by to sample the Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) offering.

I had heard many great things from colleagues about the business. Everything from its interior and feel to the food and drinks was highly praised.

It has been well-loved by locals and visitors in the city for more than 40 years, after all. It must be doing a number of things right.

Under The Hammer can be found on North Silver Street. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Under The Hammer reopened under new ownershipThe Mcginty’s Group – in 2021 and offers cask ales, wines, cocktails, small plates, and platters.

One of the greatest pleasures in life, in my opinion, is sipping away at a tipple paired with a platter. This is exactly what the establishment is offering this ARW, so it was clearly meant to be.

My boyfriend and I made our way to the venue for a lunchtime pitstop. While we were the only diners for some time into our stay, roughly four or five tables were occupied by the time we left.

Inside Under The Hammer. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The food

The basement bar was cosy and had a rustic feel to it – although the bar area itself is incredibly modern-looking.

You can opt for two cocktails and a sharing platter for just £20 at Under The Hammer – or two cocktails and a large platter for £30 – which I’m sure anyone could appreciate is fantastic value for money.

There are, however, three cocktails up for grabs – a Silverlgass Julep, Sour Ginger, and Lychee Cosmopolitan. Purely for the benefit of readers, we had to sample all three…

The cocktails were well-presented and tasty. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Esker Silverglass Gin, sugar, lemon, and mint were the ingredients of the first tipple we sampled with the primary flavours proving to be lemon and mint. This was arguably the most refreshing of the three.

As for the Sour Ginger, this was my personal favourite. Langs mango and ginger rum was the star of the show but the drink also featured apricot, lemon, sugar, and egg white. It was sweet, frothy, and had a warming ginger spice to it.

Last, but certainly not least, was the Cosmopolitan. This tipple hit the back of your throat instantly and boasted a sweet-sour fusion. Cranberry juice was the most notable ingredient, but passionfruit Absolut, lychee liqueur, and lime were also in amongst the mix.

Karla’s favourite cocktail, the Sour Ginger. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

There was still plenty of booze to go around by the time our platter arrived. It didn’t take long to prepare, after all – something that we were surprised at given how well it had been presented.

A Mediterranean platter and a vegetarian platter are included in the Under The Hammer ARW menu, but we decided on the Scottish cheese option.

Our platter was considered a small. However, it would definitely feed up to three people, in my opinion.

Three small bowls had been perched alongside the assortment of cheeses and biscuits carrying mozzarella, red onion chutney, and butter.

Scottish cheese platter. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

A basket of crispy rustic bread carried eight slices that made for a great base layer for sampling what was on offer.

The Tain cheddar was nutty with a crumbly texture, while the caboc was incredibly creamy with a pine nut crumb coating that added a slight bite.

As for the blue murder – both of our favourites on this occasion – we thought it was buttery and rich. The pair of us were thankful there were three large triangular chunks of this on the board, it went down far too easy with the crackers and oatcakes.

Rustic bread. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The chutney was stellar. Regardless of which cheese we decided to slice up next, it paired superbly with every single one and brought out more of their flavours.

Only crumbs and one or two of the frozen grapes remained before requesting the bill.

The verdict

Under The Hammer is a venue that I intend on returning to at the nearest given opportunity. I’ll also be urging friends and family to stop by.

Despite booking a table at around noon, it had a fantastic vibe. The music, servers, and space itself were great. And the food and drink we enjoyed for ARW raised the bar even higher.

Information

A: 11 North Silver Street, Aberdeen AB10 1RJ

T: 01224 640253

W: www.underthehammeraberdeen.co.uk

Price: £33.35 (including the additional cocktail and beer, which cost £13.35)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: A small platter and two drinks for £20 or a large platter and two drinks for £30.

