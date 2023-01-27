Miko Virtanen out to prove worth to Cove Rangers after signing short-term deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miko Virtanen out to prove worth to Cove Rangers after signing short-term deal

By Jamie Durent
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Miko Virtanen in action for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miko Virtanen in action for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Miko Virtanen hopes to prove his worth to Cove Rangers after signing a contract until the end of the season.

Virtanen joined Cove on a short-term deal this week, following a trial spell, and which sees him return to the north-east.

The Finnish midfielder spent time in the Aberdeen youth setup and had a loan spell at Arbroath, before he was released in 2021. He subsequently joined relegated Hamilton Accies but was released earlier this month after making 24 appearances for the club.

Virtanen comes from a full-time environment and is expected to provide competition in midfield, with Cove having lost Charlie Gilmour to injury and the end of his loan deal.

Now 23, Virtanen feels he needs to get games under his belt after a frustrating couple of seasons.

“I’ve been a little bit unfortunate with injuries the last two seasons, which has been unusual for me,” said Virtanen.

“It’s been a tough time but it’s all about getting myself going again and playing as much as possible between now and the end of the season.

“Cove have given me the opportunity to prove myself again after injury and hopefully it ends up being beyond the end of the season.

“After I negotiated my release from Hamilton, my agent was in contact with Paul (Hartley). He’d tried to sign me a couple of times before but for whatever reason, it didn’t work out.

“When I came into train, I was buzzing about it. The gaffer was happy with how I was doing and I was feeling good, so we managed to get something done until the end of the season.”

It also serves as a bit of a homecoming for Virtanen. He played at the Balmoral Stadium for Aberdeen’s reserves and his girlfriend is also from the north-east.

Away from football, he has commenced a business studies degree so moving into part-time football works out for him.

“It’s a new challenge but I’m going to make the most of it,” he said. “You can’t tell Cove are part-time, the way it’s run, and that’s testament to the players and staff with how well they do their jobs.

“It’s a little change for me but I’m starting business studies at university, so it gives me time to focus on that.

“Ultimately you need to prepare for life after football and the earlier you can do that, the better.

Miko Virtanen (left) was on loan at Arbroath

“It’s something I always wanted to do, to make sure I had got a good foundation in case something happens out of my control, like a career-ending injury. It’s important to prepare for the worst but hope it doesn’t happen.

Cove have struggled for results of late, heading into tonight’s game with Ayr, but Virtanen is used to dealing with such adversity, given Accies’ plight at the foot of the Championship.

He played in the meeting between the two sides at New Douglas Park earlier in the season, in which the hosts came from 4-1 down to snatch an unlikely draw against Cove.

“It was a crazy game,” said Virtanen. “Out of nowhere we were losing 4-1 and then grabbed an equaliser in the last-minute. It didn’t seem real.

“The first time I went to Arbroath we’d just got promoted and I don’t think anyone expected us to finish fifth. It’s nothing unusual for me to fight for every point and I enjoy that pressure.

“It makes every point you pick up that bit sweeter.”

