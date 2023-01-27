Exclusive: Vandalism at local schools has cost north-east councils £600,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exclusive: Vandalism at local schools has cost north-east councils £600,000

By Garrett Stell
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:09 pm
Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils have spent over £600,000 repairing vandalism on school sites in the last five years. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils have spent over £600,000 repairing vandalism on school sites in the last five years. Image: Shutterstock

North-east councils have spent more than £600,000 repairing vandalism at local schools since 2018.

In Aberdeen City, vandalism repairs have cost the council £389,827.92 since 2021.

The highest expense was £33,275.78 on 141 repairs at Northfield Academy in 2021.

And in Aberdeenshire, the council has had to pay repair bills to the tune of £274,168.96 since 2018. That number accounts for approximately half of the £446,027.61 repair bill across all council properties.

The number of school vandalism repair jobs per year increased from 79 to 190 during that time period.

The statistics on vandalism across the north-east were published in response to a freedom of information request made by the Scottish Conservative Party.

Aberdeen City’s statistics are based on cost estimates of work hours set at £15 per hour.

City schools rack up a significant repair bill

Four Aberdeen City schools proved especially expensive, with most of the repairs taking place in 2021/2022:

  • Northfield Academy: £33,275.78 spent on 141 jobs in 2021/2022
  • Northfield Academy: £25,259.37 spent on 109 jobs in 2022/2023
  • Hazlehead Academy: £24,199.65 spent on 51 jobs in 2021/2022
  • Harlaw Academy: £23,825.67 spent on 89 jobs in 2021/2022
  • St Machar Academy: £19,144.33 spent on 71 jobs in 2021/2022
Hazlehead Academy is one of the Aberdeen schools which racked up a considerable repair bill. Image: Paul Smyth/DC Thomson

North-east sees spike in school vandalism costs

Since 2018, Aberdeenshire Council has been forced to spend £446,027.61 on vandalism repairs across its properties. Over half of that amount – £274,168.96 – was spent at schools, and the need for repairs has more than doubled in the last five years:

  • 2018: £34,526.44 spent on 79 repair jobs
  • 2019: £58,832.76 spent on 179 repair jobs
  • 2020: £48,888.97 spent on 135 repair jobs
  • 2021: £59,018.42 spent on 195 repair jobs
  • 2022: £72,902.37 spent on 190 repair jobs

The Banff and Buchan and Marr areas registered more than 40 repair jobs each last year.

Banff and Buchan had one very expensive repair job for over £5,000 at Lochpots school in September 2022.

The second biggest job in the area cost the council more than £4,000 to repair a wall hit by a vehicle at Fraserburgh academy in August 2022. The third was in June 2022 for over £3,000 to repair vandalised brickwork.

‘Eye-watering’ repair bills could have been school improvements

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said that the steep repair bills come at a time when councils should be finding ways to save money.

“And these eye-watering sums should be spent on enhancing schools, parks and libraries instead of patching them up. Of course, not all of this bill will be down to wanton vandalism, but it all takes its toll on the public purse.

“And I’m disappointed to see so many expensive repairs needed in our schools, when it should be going on pupils.”

In addition to the damage done to schools over the years, there has been a string of vandalism incidents across the north-east in recent months. Near Christmas, vandals defaced a nativity scene at St Nicholas Kirkyard with racist graffiti.

And since the launch of an ebike hire scheme in Aberdeen last year, the bikes have been a constant target for vandals. In November, organisers removed two ebike parking zones, following advice from the police.

An Aberdeenshire spokeswoman said that the communities can help lower the costs of vandalism and other anti-social activities by reporting what they see.

“As well as causing disruption and disappointment, vandalism places additional pressure on budgets and uses funds that could be better spent elsewhere.

“We would encourage anybody who notices suspicious activity or witnesses vandalism in progress to contact the police immediately.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Due to changes to material and labour costs, the cost for any kind of repair, including vandalism, has risen accordingly.

“Where possible, the Corporate Landlord will look at what can be addressed to reduce repair costs and introduce preventative measures to guard against further incidents.

“All reports of vandalism should be reported to Police Scotland and an incident form obtained, and staff in schools are encouraged to make such reports when incidents occur.”

