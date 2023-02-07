Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

By Jamie Durent
February 7, 2023, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe

Scott Fox was not fazed by Cove Rangers’ poor run – he was was just glad to be back out on the field again.

Fox has found first-team football hard to come by in the last couple of years, serving as back-up at Motherwell before a long spell out through injury.

He joined Cove last month, following the return of Paul Hartley as manager, but they shipped eight goals in his first two games. Prior to his arrival, they had conceded 14 goals in three games.

So for a long-awaited clean sheet and three points – their first of either on the road this season – to come against Partick Thistle was a huge weight off the side’s shoulders.

“You can look at the stats, but at the end of the day it comes down to experience,” said Fox. “I’m enjoying it, just playing and being and a part of something.

“You can look at the goals I’ve conceded, but during the games I’ve felt relatively good.

“It’s just one of those things (the goals). It’s happened and I can’t do anything about it.

“Everyone knows what the objective is. You can’t dwell on what’s happened the previous week.”

Scott Fox tips a shot over during the win over Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Scott Fox tips a shot over during the win over Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe

Stopped the rot

Saturday’s result stopped the rot, but only bought Cove a brief respite from the relegation battle in the Championship.

Arbroath and Hamilton Accies both dropped points below them and Cove now turn their attention to Sunday’s trip to face Dundee at Dens Park.

“It’s only the start of something if you continue it,” said Fox. “Let’s kick on to Dundee and take it from there.

“We’ve been in that position and we don’t want to be in it again. It’s something we can build on.”

Facing Partick saw Fox return to a club where he spent a long spell of his career, winning the First Division title in 2013 and was later included in the Scotland squad for matches against USA and Norway.

He left for Ross County in 2015, returned for a second spell in 2019, but opted to depart Firhill again in 2020 after they were relegated to League One.

The 35-year-old was booed during the game, but it did not put him off delivering a memorable performance.

“I’ve done alright here with previous teams. They don’t like me, but it is what it is,” he added.

“I’m a bit more experienced than I was before. It’s water off a duck’s back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pleased with fighting spirt in Partick win
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Cove Rangers defender Brody Paterson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Brody Paterson's confidence in squad remains unshaken
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
Gime Toure in action for Yeovil Town. Image: Shutterstock.
French winger Gime Toure joins Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs.
Iain Vigurs made no excuses during exile period at Cove Rangers
David Bangala tangles with Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross on Tuesday night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
David Bangala joins Cove Rangers on loan from Ayr United
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley tries to find positives in Scottish Cup exit to Ayr…
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Most Read

1
Police are currently at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen jewellery shop cordoned off by police after break-in
2
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two men for court after 52-year-old’s body found on Peterhead street
4
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
5
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
6
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
7
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
8
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
9
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says…
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter, has been convicted Picture shows; Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Trueland was convicted of possessing indecent images of children Picture shows; Duncan Trueland. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 09/01/2023
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
14 August 2021. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Highland League Football match between Buckie Thistle FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Hamish Munro of Buckie defence sets off an attack
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's centre-back signings have impressed - but real test will be away…
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men's handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies' scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies' handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents', Rose Anderson, senior ladies' and Tyler Ogston, gents' scratch. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Deluge of entries expected for Evening Express Champion of Champions, as North-east District…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented