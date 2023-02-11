John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at League One Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at League One Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography

Of all Peterhead’s new recruits, the signing of John Allan is one who probably carries the most intrigue.

Allan caught the eye playing for Shetland in the Milne Cup – the annual game against Orkney – in which he scored twice and received man-of-the-match honours in an 8-0 triumph.

He signed an 18-month deal with Peterhead, with manager David Robertson applauding Allan’s desire to test himself at a higher level.

The 25-year-old forward finished as the top goalscorer on Shetland last season, scoring 23 goals in 14 league games for Scalloway.

“It’s been really overwhelming, with the amount of messages and folks speaking to me about it,” said Allan. “It’s just been crazy, I can’t believe it.

“I didn’t think the chance would come, not at this level. I thought it was long past so this has been a bit of a dream.

“I couldn’t really complain about life on Shetland. I was looking to move away at some point, but, with my girlfriend being on the mainland, it’s all kind of made sense.

“We were thinking about going travelling this winter, but I think football is the better option.”

Allan works as an overhead linesman for SSE and has been able to get a transfer on to the mainland.

His girlfriend lives in Fraserburgh, so the transition to life in the north-east has gone reasonably smooth.

He took in the Blue Toon’s game against Clyde last month and with no game this weekend, could be in line to make his Peterhead debut against the same opponents next weekend.

“Hopefully I can get used to the standard and adapt quickly,” added Allan. “It might take a bit of getting used to, but it’s a new challenge.

“I can’t wait to get started and test myself at a new level. It’s absolutely brilliant to be able to play in League One.”

John Allan in action for Scalloway. Image: Brian Gray Photography

Super-fit ‘technical’ forward Allan showed the desire to make move happen

Glenn Gilfillan has overseen Allan’s development since he was nine years old.

Scalloway’s manager since 2016, Gilfillan has worked with the club’s youth age groups before taking charge of the amateur side.

The club finished sixth in last year’s league season, but won their first trophy in 18 years, beating Lerwick Celtic 3-2 in the final of the Madrid Cup.

“It’s a great opportunity for him, but one that’s come with perseverance,” said Gilfillan. “Through youth and senior football, he’s had some setbacks and it’s not always been plain sailing.

“A lot of it comes down to him – he’s moving away from Shetland, when he was quite happy being at home. But he was willing to make big changes to see if he can get a game.

“He’s been incredibly easy to look after. Football is his thing. I can’t remember an occasion where he’s let us down.

“He’s always been a technical player. We used to play him out on the right because his crossing is fantastic. But he’s pacy as well.

John Allan is a key part of the Shetland team. Image: Brian Gray Photography

“Over the last couple of years we’ve played him through the middle and, because he’s so hard-working, he creates opportunities by wearing defenders down. He’s also put a lot of effort into his personal fitness, which has been a huge benefit to him.

“I’m delighted he’s getting this opportunity, as it’s something he wanted.”

Gilfillan also worked with teenager George Robesten, who signed a two-year apprenticeship with Ross County last year.

He pinpointed cost as one of the most prohibitive factors for Shetland-based players making the move into football on the mainland.

“I genuinely think if you are good enough, someone will give you an opportunity,” said Gilfillan. “But geographically we are so remote, the cost to do anything regularly (with players) is huge.

“In the lead up to George signing, he was travelling down for every home game and I imagine that cost his family a lot of money. But it was something he wanted to do.

“There’s very little help for if anybody does get that opportunity. It’s really down to the individuals to go the extra mile to grab it.”

Greater opportunities for players from Shetland

Robesten and Allan now getting their opportunity to play football on the mainland can act as a motivator for players on Shetland.

If they want to test themselves at a higher level, there can be a pathway there.

Shetland operate a summer league, comprising eight teams, plus several cup competitions and a reserve league.

George Smith, president of the Shetland FA, would like more opportunities and support for Shetland to compete against teams from the mainland, like their rugby team do.

Shetland RFC compete in Caledonia North 2 of the Scottish Rugby system, however, they receive help from the SRU towards travel costs to fulfil away fixtures and for teams to travel to Shetland.

“It’s certainly something we would want to explore,” said Smith. “It couldn’t happen without some recognition from the SFA. There has to be some sort of financial support.

“By the same token, we would have to make sure we have a nucleus of players that would be interested enough to make that commitment.

Congratulations to John Allan from all at Scalloway FC. Wishing him the very best of luck. 👏👏👏

Posted by Scalloway Football Club on Tuesday, 31 January 2023

“It’s definitely the way to raise standards and distance shouldn’t be an inhibitor. It doesn’t have to be a league competition either, it could be a cup.”

Allan will ‘make the best of his opportunity’ – Shetland hope he can still play in Island Games

Shetland also compete in the Island Games and Allan is an important part of their squad.

The football competition takes place between July 9-14 and Shetland have been drawn in a group with the Isle of Man, the Falkland Islands and Ynys Môn (the Welsh name for Anglesey).

“We’re desperately hoping he’ll be available, but that’s a discussion that needs to be had with Peterhead,” he added.

“The last few years he’s become more of a regular in the team. The manager, Neil Fenwick, brought him into the team and he got man-of-the-match against Orkney.

“It’s not just his goalscoring; it’s his running off the ball and he links up play as well.

“He’s the type of lad that will make the best of his opportunity as he’s a good player – I think folk will be surprised.”

Allan greets his new challenge with a healthy dose of enthusiasm and wide-eyed glee.

Prior to these whirlwind few weeks, there was little to suggest an opportunity like this might be on the cards. But now it is all laid out in front of him.

“I just want to play – that’s the only goal right now,” he added. “Hopefully I can make the most of my chance and score goals.

“It’s something I’ve got try and give it my all. That’s all I can do.”

