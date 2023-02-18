Connor Scully confident Cove Rangers can navigate uncharted waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Scully confident Cove Rangers can navigate uncharted waters

By Jamie Durent
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully in action against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13762064p)
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully in action against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13762064p)

Cove Rangers find themselves in uncharted territory but Connor Scully is confident they can navigate these uncertain times.

Cove are embroiled in a battle at the foot of the Championship, with today’s opponents Arbroath and Hamilton Accies, to stay in the division.

The Aberdeen side have been used to winning over the years, perennially challenging for titles and success has come frequently.

But this season has been far from plain sailing and Cove sit eighth with 12 games left to preserve their second-tier status.

“At the start of the season it was all going well and I was scoring goals,” said Scully. “But it’s been tough, mentally and physically.

“But this is what we signed up for and what we’ve been looking forward to for so long.

“We’re willing to fight to stay in this league and I know the lads feel the same way.

“We’ve got to find a way to win. The Championship is very tough; you’re punished for mistakes and we have been this season.

“When the going gets tough, you’ve got to fight for each other. I think we’ve got the squad that’s capable of doing it.”

Connor Scully's brace earned Cove Rangers a 2-0 win against Arbroath earlier this season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully’s brace earned Cove Rangers a 2-0 win against Arbroath earlier this season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Scully has been one of the constants through Cove’s halcyon period, along with the likes of Scott Ross, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson.

Such characters are going to be important in the season’s run-in, as they try to drag Cove over the line to safety.

“I’ve never been in this predicament before,” added Scully. “We’ve always been challenging for championships and promotions.

“We’ve got to come together as a group and get there at the end of the season. Every game and point now is crucial – we’ve only got five games left but we’re willing to do it.

“We’re willing to keep the club in the Championship.”

There will be extra importance placed on this afternoon’s encounter at the Balmoral Stadium.

Win and Cove will go eight points clear of their opponents. Lose and the gap is down to a point.

“There’s 12 games to go and they’re all crucial,” said Scully. “We need to pick up as many points as possible and we’ve got a squad that’s willing to fight until the very end.

“We knew it was going to be tough but we’ve got to stick together and first of all, pick up three points on Saturday.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS

It was against the Red Lichties that Scully started his scoring spurt in October.

A brace on home soil earned Cove three points and he would happily take a repeat this afternoon.

“I’m hoping I can get a bit further forward and get on the scoresheet,” he said. “I was aiming for 10 this season and I’m sitting on eight.

“I want to help the team and score a few more goals. It was against Arbroath that started my scoring streak so fingers crossed I can do that again.”

 

