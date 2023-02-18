Connor Scully confident Cove Rangers can navigate uncharted waters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers find themselves in uncharted territory but Connor Scully is confident they can navigate these uncertain times.

Cove are embroiled in a battle at the foot of the Championship, with today’s opponents Arbroath and Hamilton Accies, to stay in the division.

The Aberdeen side have been used to winning over the years, perennially challenging for titles and success has come frequently.

But this season has been far from plain sailing and Cove sit eighth with 12 games left to preserve their second-tier status.

“At the start of the season it was all going well and I was scoring goals,” said Scully. “But it’s been tough, mentally and physically.

“But this is what we signed up for and what we’ve been looking forward to for so long.

“We’re willing to fight to stay in this league and I know the lads feel the same way.

“We’ve got to find a way to win. The Championship is very tough; you’re punished for mistakes and we have been this season.

“When the going gets tough, you’ve got to fight for each other. I think we’ve got the squad that’s capable of doing it.”

Scully has been one of the constants through Cove’s halcyon period, along with the likes of Scott Ross, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson.

Such characters are going to be important in the season’s run-in, as they try to drag Cove over the line to safety.

“I’ve never been in this predicament before,” added Scully. “We’ve always been challenging for championships and promotions.

“We’ve got to come together as a group and get there at the end of the season. Every game and point now is crucial – we’ve only got five games left but we’re willing to do it.

“We’re willing to keep the club in the Championship.”

There will be extra importance placed on this afternoon’s encounter at the Balmoral Stadium.

Win and Cove will go eight points clear of their opponents. Lose and the gap is down to a point.

“There’s 12 games to go and they’re all crucial,” said Scully. “We need to pick up as many points as possible and we’ve got a squad that’s willing to fight until the very end.

“We knew it was going to be tough but we’ve got to stick together and first of all, pick up three points on Saturday.”

It was against the Red Lichties that Scully started his scoring spurt in October.

A brace on home soil earned Cove three points and he would happily take a repeat this afternoon.

“I’m hoping I can get a bit further forward and get on the scoresheet,” he said. “I was aiming for 10 this season and I’m sitting on eight.

“I want to help the team and score a few more goals. It was against Arbroath that started my scoring streak so fingers crossed I can do that again.”