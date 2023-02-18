Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s Pet Portrait champions prove that opposites do attract.

Rebus and Zebedee, our little and large winners, were captured looking tuckered out after a day of adventure at Broughty Ferry beach.

Hopefully winning our £50 Pet Planet voucher will help owner Dawn Leonard forget about the lingering smell of damp dog…

Meanwhile, more paw-fect pets joined our dynamic duo in this week’s gallery, including mischievous hamster Robbo and the sadly departed Therapet Poppy.

Pet Portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.