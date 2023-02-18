Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory

By Reporter
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
This week’s Pet Portrait champions prove that opposites do attract.

Rebus and Zebedee, our little and large winners, were captured looking tuckered out after a day of adventure at Broughty Ferry beach.

Rebus and Zebedee share a soggy cuddle after a trip to Broughty Ferry beach with Dawn Leonard from Dundee.

Hopefully winning our £50 Pet Planet voucher will help owner Dawn Leonard forget about the lingering smell of damp dog…

Meanwhile, more paw-fect pets joined our dynamic duo in this week’s gallery, including mischievous hamster Robbo and the sadly departed Therapet Poppy.

Pet Portraits of the week

Perfect Poppy sadly passed away in January. Fiona Stalker’s gorgeous girl was caring too, spending many years as a Therapet, and was much-loved in Banchory. Sleep tight, Poppy.
The eyes have it for gorgeous Gryff the three-year-old Border collie from Skye. Claire Nicolson says he loves being out at night – and he certainly pulls of the dramatic wild wolf look!
Marvellous Macdui is as magnificent as his mighty mountain namesake. Morag Kennedy gets to admire him all the time in Forres.
Maybe Stuart Jamieson wasn’t specific enough when he told Zara to fetch… The over-acheiving beauty collects all the toys in Arbroath.
Emily Ross tells us two-year-old Arlo loves to pose. Understandable. If we were this handsome, we’d be in every photo! The top model lives in Achgarve, Wester Ross.
Perfect little flower Daisy blooms in Inverness. Ena Smith has the most adorable cat for company!
Forget the jungle, mighty Milo is king of all Inverness! The handsome boy rules over Alexandra Morrison’s garden.
Lovely Leo spreads his lust for life in Cardenden! Paul Gilmour’s playful pup has lit up our day.
Janice Gebbie knows how to treat a proper pet princess! Tenzin has her own castle in Inverness.
Adorable Heidi looks lost in thought in Banchory. We hope the stunning 13-year-old papillon is just concentrating on planning what fun to have with Bill and Mary Duncan.
Robbo has been caught red-handed in Fraserburgh! But Ella and Olivia Duthie’s pet’s only crime is too much cuteness.
Sometimes, we get the feeling we’re being watched… Roxy, Penny and Dusty welcome Mirrin Young in Kinglassie, Fife.
Curious Eddie eases to the title of best-dressed fluffball. The dapper gent scrubs up well at Sarah Keir’s home in Alford.
Brilliant Buddy is only 16 weeks old, but the brave boy looks right at home exploring Toftnigall Loch with Gillian and Graeme Gunn from Caithness.
When it comes to canine chic, bows and Belles make the perfect combination. Beautiful Belle is all dressed up and ready to party in Elgin with Lorraine and James Ironside-bown.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

