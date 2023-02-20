Mark Reynolds urges Cove Rangers to fix ‘cheap goals’ problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Mark Reynolds urges Cove Rangers to fix ‘cheap goals’ problem

By Jamie Durent
February 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 9:59 am
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.

Mark Reynolds says Cove Rangers need to fix their problem of conceding cheap goals.

They lost a late equaliser against Arbroath in Saturday’s 1-1 draw which would have given them some breathing space at the foot of the Championship.

As it was they were left to curse a defensive lapse once again that keeps them in the thick of the battle of the bottom.

“We controlled the game and looked like we were going to see it out. It’s a poor goal to lose from a set-piece,” said Reynolds.

“We don’t win the first contact, we don’t win the second contact – if you lose two headers in a row in the box you expect to concede.

“We’ve been conceding soft goals recently and it’s something we need to fix. We looked solid for most of the game but they got the equaliser and it cost us two points.”

Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It has been a period of upheaval for Cove, who have brought in a slew of new signings since Paul Hartley return as manager.

They also changed system again on Saturday to a back three, which Hartley used during their League One title-winning campaign.

“We’ve brought new guys in and had a few out injured. We’ve been missing Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie for a while,” added Reynolds.

“We lost a couple of guys in January. Morgyn Neill came back in after not playing for a while and it’ll take him a bit of time to get up to speed.

“We brought Gime (Touré) and (David) Bangala in – there’s a lot of new guys and the manager is still trying to impart the way he wants to play.

“We’re in a dog-fight and time is one thing we don’t have. It’s encouraging that we’re starting to gel so hopefully we can kick on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley bemoans mistake for Arbroath leveller
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully in action against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13762064p)
Connor Scully confident Cove Rangers can navigate uncharted waters
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Cove Rangers midfielder David Bangala. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: David Bangala wants 'heart and aggression' against Arbroath
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley frustrated with defensive lapses in Dundee defeat
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS
Dundee 3-0 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – ratings, star man and talking points as…
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Leighton McIntosh recalls Dundee survival heroics as Cove Rangers striker prepares for return
Paul Hartley and Gordon Strachan after Celtic's win over AC Milan in 2007. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him…

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers had control of their match against Arbroath at the weekend until a late equaliser.
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented