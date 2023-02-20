Mark Reynolds urges Cove Rangers to fix ‘cheap goals’ problem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Reynolds says Cove Rangers need to fix their problem of conceding cheap goals.

They lost a late equaliser against Arbroath in Saturday’s 1-1 draw which would have given them some breathing space at the foot of the Championship.

As it was they were left to curse a defensive lapse once again that keeps them in the thick of the battle of the bottom.

“We controlled the game and looked like we were going to see it out. It’s a poor goal to lose from a set-piece,” said Reynolds.

“We don’t win the first contact, we don’t win the second contact – if you lose two headers in a row in the box you expect to concede.

“We’ve been conceding soft goals recently and it’s something we need to fix. We looked solid for most of the game but they got the equaliser and it cost us two points.”

It has been a period of upheaval for Cove, who have brought in a slew of new signings since Paul Hartley return as manager.

They also changed system again on Saturday to a back three, which Hartley used during their League One title-winning campaign.

“We’ve brought new guys in and had a few out injured. We’ve been missing Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie for a while,” added Reynolds.

“We lost a couple of guys in January. Morgyn Neill came back in after not playing for a while and it’ll take him a bit of time to get up to speed.

“We brought Gime (Touré) and (David) Bangala in – there’s a lot of new guys and the manager is still trying to impart the way he wants to play.

“We’re in a dog-fight and time is one thing we don’t have. It’s encouraging that we’re starting to gel so hopefully we can kick on.”