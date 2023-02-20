Gordonians cruise to victory against Royal High

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians made it 15 wins in a row in their quest to reach National League Two by thrashing bottom side Royal High 82-0.

They recorded their 12th try bonus point in the process, while moving a comfortable 11 points ahead of second-placed Hillhead Jordanhill and 13 clear of West of Scotland.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said: “The most encouraging aspect of the game was our ability to keep our shape and play to the game plan when it would have been easier to relax after we scored some early tries.

“There’s work still to be done, including a trip to Glasgow next week to meet Hillhead Jordanhill.

“We have also yet to play West of Scotland who will be anxious to put their 43-12 defeat at Howe of Fife behind them. We are in a good place, but there will be no relaxing.”

The 14-try rout started in four minutes when Finn Troup raced over, giving place kicker Ross Birnie the first of six successful conversions.

By half time the Countesswells side led 43-0 on the back of further tries from Daniel Eakin, James Wills, Ross Findlay (2) and Struan Robertson.

The try-fest continued in the second half in which Gordonians added tries from Ross Greig, Birnie (2) Ross Finnie, Sean Moriarty, Grant Salisbury, Rory Malcolm and Calum Busby.

Orkney keep building momentum

In the same league Orkney were quietly going about their business in Greenock where they were 27-11 winners, making it nine out of 16 games, three of which have been on the road.

Derek Robb, the Orkney head coach, was delighted with the progress his side have made in the campaign back in the national leagues.

He said: “Winning on the road breeds confidence.

“I am more than happy with our application but we have a big game at home to Allan Glen’s next week which will be a real test of where we are.”

Orkney’s tries came from Jon Tait, Scott Russell, Tom MacArthur and Connor Hancock who also kicked two conversions and a penalty.

In Caley Division One, Ellon kept the pressure on leaders Dunfermline after beating Hillfoots 35-12 at Tillicoultry, while Aberdeenshire won their derby clash with Aberdeen Wanderers at Groats Road 55-12.

In Caley 2 North, Moray closed in on the title after beating Gordonians 2nds 52-21, keeping them seven points clear of second-placed Highland 2nds who kept themselves in contention with 60-13 home win against RAF Lossiemouth.