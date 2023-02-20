Gordonians cruise to victory against Royal High

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Rugby

Gordonians cruise to victory against Royal High

By Jack Nixon
February 20, 2023, 6:00 am
Gordonians' Grant Salisbury on the run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gordonians' Grant Salisbury on the run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Gordonians made it 15 wins in a row in their quest to reach National League Two by thrashing bottom side Royal High 82-0.

They recorded their 12th try bonus point in the process, while moving a comfortable 11 points ahead of second-placed Hillhead Jordanhill and 13 clear of West of Scotland.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said: “The most encouraging aspect of the game was our ability to keep our shape and play to the game plan when it would have been easier to relax after we scored some early tries.

“There’s work still to be done, including a trip to Glasgow next week to meet Hillhead Jordanhill.

“We have also yet to play West of Scotland who will be anxious to put their 43-12 defeat at Howe of Fife behind them. We are in a good place, but there will be no relaxing.”

Gordonians’ Finlay Lennox smiles after scoring a try. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The 14-try rout started in four minutes when Finn Troup raced over, giving place kicker Ross Birnie the first of six successful conversions.

By half time the Countesswells side led 43-0 on the back of further tries from Daniel Eakin, James Wills, Ross Findlay (2) and Struan Robertson.

The try-fest continued in the second half in which Gordonians added tries from Ross Greig, Birnie (2) Ross Finnie, Sean Moriarty, Grant Salisbury, Rory Malcolm and Calum Busby.

Gordonians’ Jamie Wills running in for a try. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Orkney keep building momentum

In the same league Orkney were quietly going about their business in Greenock where they were 27-11 winners, making it nine out of 16 games, three of which have been on the road.

Derek Robb, the Orkney head coach, was delighted with the progress his side have made in the campaign back in the national leagues.

He said: “Winning on the road breeds confidence.

“I am more than happy with our application but we have a big game at home to Allan Glen’s next week which will be a real test of where we are.”

Orkney’s tries came from Jon Tait, Scott Russell, Tom MacArthur and Connor Hancock who also kicked two conversions and a penalty.

In Caley Division One, Ellon kept the pressure on leaders Dunfermline after beating Hillfoots 35-12 at Tillicoultry, while Aberdeenshire won their derby clash with Aberdeen Wanderers at Groats Road 55-12.

In Caley 2 North, Moray closed in on the title after beating Gordonians 2nds 52-21, keeping them seven points clear of second-placed Highland 2nds who kept themselves in contention with 60-13 home win against RAF Lossiemouth.

