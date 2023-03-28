Mitch Megginson urges Cove Rangers to treat survival battle like fight for honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Mitch Megginson urges Cove Rangers to treat survival battle like fight for honours

Skipper rallies a squad low on confidence for six vital games at the bottom of the Championship.

By Jamie Durent
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson insists they need to treat their battle against relegation the same as if they were challenging for trophies.

Cove have been used to perennially winning honours and being contenders at the top end of divisions on their ascent from the Highland League to the second tier.

On their Championship bow this season, the going has proved much tougher. They have lost their last five games and have only won once in their last 13 games.

The survival struggle at the bottom is a three-way tussle between Cove, Arbroath and Hamilton Accies.

Arbroath leap-frogged Paul Hartley’s side with victory over Queen’s Park on Friday night and Hamilton, who are a point behind at the bottom, have two games in hand.

Megginson has been an integral part of Cove’s success over the past decade and the unfamiliar surroundings the club find themselves in has taken some getting used to.

But they can ill-afford to feel sorry for themselves, with just six games remaining to have their say in the relegation contest.

‘We’re not dead and buried’

“I’ve not been on a run like this,” said Megginson. “You’ve got to keep positive, keep working hard.

“We’re obviously low on confidence, but we’ve got to keep ourselves going. We’re not dead and buried.

“We’ve got six games to save our season and that’s what we’ve got to aim for.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson in action against Kelty Hearts. 19/7/22 Balmoral Stadium
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson in action against Kelty Hearts. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“You’ve got to fight for survival and it’s no different to that (challenging for silverware) – there’s just no trophy at the end of it.

“For where we’ve come from, it was always going to be a case of battling to stay in the league.

“It’s a hard league to be in. We knew that. It’s not gone to plan, but let’s be realistic – we’ve got six games to give ourselves a chance to stay up.

“We’ve got to keep everyone’s heads up until we do that.”

‘We’ve got to stay as positive as we can’

Cove’s last win came at the start of February away to Partick Thistle, which is still their only win on the road this campaign.

They were beaten 3-0 on Friday night at Ayr United, with similar shortcomings proving their downfall once again.

“At this stage, you’d take anything,” said Megginson. “Something will change for us.

“I don’t think we’ve had anything like that this season. So it’ll come for us. We need to keep believing and pushing hard.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley during the game with Ayr United. Image: SNS

Cove have got both Hamilton and Arbroath to play away from home in the final six games of the season, contests which could prove pivotal in deciding who stays in the Championship.

They welcome Partick to the Balmoral Stadium this Saturday, a side who have not beaten Cove in six league meetings between the two teams.

“We’ve got to stay as positive as we can,” added Megginson. “We lose as a team and take it on the chin.

“It’s the goals (conceded) that are killing us. They’re not even breaking us down easily, but I think we can cut it out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
Cove Rangers midfielder Michael O'Halloran during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United 3-0 Cove Rangers: Defensive woes haunt visitors again in Honest Men defeat
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Former Cove Rangers skipper Eric Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Former skipper Eric Watson not surprised by lack of confidence
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Scott Fox, right, in action for Cove Rangers against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers' Scott Fox believes club can turn the corner from recent form

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented