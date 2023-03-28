Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
Most Read
4
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
More from Press and Journal
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…
Editor's Picks
Most Commented
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
6
-
7
-
8
-
9
-
10