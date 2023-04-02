Can a menopause survey help transform support for women in the workplace?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Can a menopause survey help transform support for women in the workplace?

Here's how one woman's story and a growing support network across the north-east is prompting action at Holyrood.

By Adele Merson
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.

It was one woman’s story of giving up work because she could not manage her menopause symptoms at work which made Gillian Martin first take notice.

The SNP politician had organised a “menopause cafe” in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, in 2019 for women in the area to share their experiences.

The woman – who was thought to work in healthcare – shared with the group that she could no longer work because her symptoms were so severe.

Now, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East has launched a Scottish-first survey to gather data from women across the country on the impact of menopause at work.

She’s not alone in trying to raise the profile of women’s experiences.

Rachel Weiss, who founded the menopause cafe movement in Perth in 2017, knows of women who have had to leave their jobs due to their symptoms.

She says managing menopause symptoms at work is a “huge issue” for women, especially with many now working until they are 67 or older.

Rachel Weiss, founder of the Perth Menopause Cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

These are women “in their prime”, she adds, who employers should want to keep hold of but stigma still exists around asking firms for additional support.

“Some people don’t want to tell people they are menopausal”, Ms Weiss says.

“Our society is not very positive about older women.”

Ms Martin’s survey was influenced by the success of an earlier one on barriers for oil and gas workers moving in to greener jobs.

“There’s not anything been done like this in Scotland and I hope I get a decent reach”, she says.

“What I’m really hoping is I can make a strong argument to sectors that if you don’t have a menopause policy and you don’t recognise that some of your female workforce might need certain flexibilities or adjustments, you could lose them.

“And you don’t want to lose women who have lots of experience.”

‘Culture change’

The MSP wants to bring about “culture change” from businesses to encourage them to support women through this time in their lives.

She has already contacted menopause “influencers” and women’s health groups to spread word of the survey.

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin is leading the fight to support menopausal women at work. Image: Supplied.

It asks respondents questions such as round their experience of managing menopause symptoms at work, which sector they work in and what council area they live in.

The findings will be collated into a report and shared with major employers in the private sector, as well as public sector bodies and government.

Ms Martin, who is now a minister in the Scottish Government, once used a parliamentary agenda as a makeshift fan when she was experiencing a hot flush during a debate in the Scottish Parliament in 2019.

In a column for the Press and Journal last year, she opened up about her own experiences of menopause which she said changes “everything you thought you knew about your body”.

What is menopause?

Menopause is when your periods stop due to lower hormone levels. This usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55.

Symptoms include problems with sleep, memory and concentration as well as disruptive hot flashes, anxiety and depression.

Research has shown that women with at least one problematic menopausal symptom were 43% more likely to have left their jobs by the age of 55.

Menopause symptoms. Image: DC Thomson.

Healthcare group BUPA found almost 900,000 women in the UK had left their jobs because of these symptoms.

When asked what support businesses can offer, Ms Martin says she will take her lead from the responses that come back.

She adds: “You hear anecdotally people who may need flexible working, may need more regular breaks to deal with some of their menopause symptoms, even changes of uniform if it’s very uncomfortable or makes them too warm, or changes in their environment.”

Ms Weiss said it is important that managers talk to those employees who want support to find out what can personally help them.

But some suggested ways to help include ensuring frequent and easy access to toilets, temperature control and allowing flexible working patterns.

The survey – which is open for the next three months – can be accessed, here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…
Scottish Labour has called for action to tackle the ‘workforce crisis’ (Jeff Moore/PA)
More than £26m spent on agency staff amid NHS ‘workforce crisis’, Labour says
Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in the north and north-east at the…
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
Aberdeen library campaigners angry at lack of action from Humza Yousaf over closures
2
North-east SNP politicians angry at wait for major carbon capture project go-ahead
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
SNP rising star Màiri McAllan enters cabinet in oil and gas transition role
5
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen businessman explains why he's quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following 'sidelining'…

Most Read

1
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
Gillian Martin has launched a survey asking women across Scotland to share their experiences of menopause at work. Image: Supplied.
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented