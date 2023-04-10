Luis Longstaff pleased to see more fight from Cove Rangers in 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Luis Longstaff pleased to see more fight from Cove Rangers in 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies

The winger scored his first Championship goal for Cove against Hamilton Accies.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers winger Luis Longstaff believes there was more fight from the squad in their 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies.

Paul Hartley’s men had been on a six-game losing streak until picking up a point at New Douglas Park on Saturday against their fellow Championship strugglers.

Longstaff netted the opener for Cove in the 57th minute, but Connor Smith equalised for Accies with a penalty just four minutes later.

The draw keeps Cove bottom of the table with 27 points, two points adrift of Hamilton Accies, who have a game in hand – which they play tomorrow night against Greenock Morton.

After the game, Cove boss Hartley said he was pleased a reaction from the players following a poor run of form, and Longstaff agrees with his manager.

He said: “The attitude going into the match was that it was a do-or-die game and if we’d lost it then it would’ve been a task to catch Hamilton and Arbroath.

“It’s disappointing not to win it because if you look at most of the game, I think we had the better of the play and created some good chance.

“It’s one of those where we said at half-time, if we can’t win it, we don’t lose it – so we’re not totally out of it.

“We showed more fight and I thought the play as a team was a lot better than the last few weeks. Those are the positives we can take.

“You can see, even when it went 1-1, there was a massive difference from the last few weeks. If we can just add a bit more quality on to that then I don’t think we are too far away.”

Hamilton Accies 1-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – Talking points, player ratings, and star man as Championship strugglers play out draw

Results by any means necessary

Longstaff believes Cove still have a chance to beat the drop and the midfielder says they will be willing to do whatever it takes to stay in the Championship.

The Aberdeen side have four games left to play, which are against Caley Thistle, Arbroath, Dundee and Morton.

Longstaff added: “When you are bottom of the table it’s about grinding out results in the last four games, no one cares about performances if you get the results.

“Hopefully the results against Hamilton and Arbroath go our way as well because we haven’t had a lot of luck.”

Longstaff’s goal against Hamilton – a low drive from inside the box – was his first goal for Cove this season. He was delighted to score, but admitted it should’ve happened before now.

He said: “When you score your first goal in whatever month it is now, it’s not the best.

“You are happy to score but it’s not a good return. My performances haven’t been bad, but the numbers should be a lot better.”

