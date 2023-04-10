Courage on the Catwalk model wants to show ‘all bodies are normal’ after bowel cancer operation left her with stoma

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Kara Deighan underwent an operation to remove her bowel cancer in 2021, she knew it would have a big impact on the way she looked.

Surgeons removed the cancer and created a permanent stoma in her abdomen.

Since the operation she has been monitored with scans, blood tests and colonoscopies and her cancer has not returned. She will continue to be tested for the next four years.

But the impact on her body has stayed with her.

‘I want to break the stigma’

Miss Deighan is now looking forward to taking on the Courage on the Catwalk fundraising event with Friends of Anchor to raise awareness that “all bodies are normal”.

She said: “I want to break the stigma.

“There is a lot of pressure on women to look a certain way.

“All bodies are normal and they get us through hard times, so we should celebrate them.”

But bowel cancer is not the only health issue Miss Deighan has had in her life.

She was featured in The Press and Journal in 2021 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Covid and bowel cancer in just six months.

‘I hope my outfits show my stoma’

Miss Deighan, wants to show that you can wear want – despite having a stoma.

She said: “It is something many cancer patients are left with and by talking openly about it, hopefully, help to break the stigma around stomas.

“I was worried my confidence would be impacted by the stoma but it has not been too bad.

“I have not had a Courage fitting yet, but I hope my outfits show my stoma.”

Miss Deighan’s training sessions with the Courage girls have only helped build her confidence as the fashion show approaches.

She celebrated her 39th birthday last week at the joint rehearsal where the Courage models and the all-male Brave models strutted their stuff in front of each other.

Courage has been ‘really uplifting’

Although admitting she initially thought “oh my goodness what have I done” when she was selected, Miss Deighan has been enjoying the training sessions.

She said: “It has honestly been such an amazing experience.

“It is really uplifting. I have enjoyed it much more than I thought I would.”

Courage on the Catwalk has been running since 2012 and helps raise money for men and women facing cancer and blood disease.

The models are being professionally trained and styled by Premiere Productions UK, and will show off outfits from local retailers.

Miss Deighan said: “They have got it down to a tee – it is a well-run operation.

“You can tell the show is going to be fantastic.

“A lot of hard work goes into it.”

Supporting Kara down the catwalk

During her health journey, Miss Deighan received support from several Facebook and Instagram pages for her MS.

The support group MS Together has also been a “massive help” for her. It focuses on helping people who have faced a diagnosis young.

Since Miss Deighan’s mum will be away on holiday during the big night, she came along to a recent training session and was “very impressed” by the operation.

Miss Deighan’s sister Krysta will be there on the night cheering her on from the crowd.

So will her friend Eileen Pike, a lady in her 80s that Miss Deighan met while sitting in the ward after their stoma operations.

“It will be fantastic to see them both there”, she said.

“I am really looking forward to it.”

To donate to Miss Deighan’s fundraising page, visit here.

Courage on the Catwalk takes place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.