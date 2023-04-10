Courage on the Catwalk model wants to show ‘all bodies are normal’ after bowel cancer operation left her with stoma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courage on the Catwalk model wants to show ‘all bodies are normal’ after bowel cancer operation left her with stoma

Kara Deighan will take to the stage in May to help raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

By Cameron Roy
Kara Deighan hopes to spread the message that all bodies are normal. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
When Kara Deighan underwent an operation to remove her bowel cancer in 2021, she knew it would have a big impact on the way she looked.

Surgeons removed the cancer and created a permanent stoma in her abdomen.

Since the operation she has been monitored with scans, blood tests and colonoscopies and her cancer has not returned. She will continue to be tested for the next four years.

But the impact on her body has stayed with her.

‘I want to break the stigma’

Miss Deighan is now looking forward to taking on the Courage on the Catwalk fundraising event with Friends of Anchor to raise awareness that “all bodies are normal”.

She said: “I want to break the stigma.

“There is a lot of pressure on women to look a certain way.

Miss Deighan is campaigning for stoma awareness. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“All bodies are normal and they get us through hard times, so we should celebrate them.”

But bowel cancer is not the only health issue Miss Deighan has had in her life.

She was featured in The Press and Journal in 2021 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Covid and bowel cancer in just six months.

‘I hope my outfits show my stoma’

Miss Deighan, wants to show that you can wear want – despite having a stoma.

She said: “It is something many cancer patients are left with and by talking openly about it, hopefully, help to break the stigma around stomas.

“I was worried my confidence would be impacted by the stoma but it has not been too bad.

“I have not had a Courage fitting yet, but I hope my outfits show my stoma.”

Miss Deighan with her stoma bag on show. Image: Kara Deighan.

Miss Deighan’s training sessions with the Courage girls have only helped build her confidence as the fashion show approaches.

She celebrated her 39th birthday last week at the joint rehearsal where the Courage models and the all-male Brave models strutted their stuff in front of each other.

Courage has been ‘really uplifting’

Although admitting she initially thought “oh my goodness what have I done” when she was selected, Miss Deighan has been enjoying the training sessions.

She said: “It has honestly been such an amazing experience.

“It is really uplifting. I have enjoyed it much more than I thought I would.”

Courage on the Catwalk has been running since 2012 and helps raise money for men and women facing cancer and blood disease.

Miss Deighan has been enjoying getting to know the other models. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The models are being professionally trained and styled by Premiere Productions UK, and will show off outfits from local retailers.

Miss Deighan said: “They have got it down to a tee – it is a well-run operation.

“You can tell the show is going to be fantastic.

“A lot of hard work goes into it.”

Supporting Kara down the catwalk

During her health journey, Miss Deighan received support from several Facebook and Instagram pages for her MS.

The support group MS Together has also been a “massive help” for her. It focuses on helping people who have faced a diagnosis young.

Since Miss Deighan’s mum will be away on holiday during the big night, she came along to a recent training session and was “very impressed” by the operation.

Miss Deighan is looking forward to the fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Miss Deighan’s sister Krysta will be there on the night cheering her on from the crowd.

So will her friend Eileen Pike, a lady in her 80s that Miss Deighan met while sitting in the ward after their stoma operations.

“It will be fantastic to see them both there”, she said.

“I am really looking forward to it.”

To donate to Miss Deighan’s fundraising page, visit here.

Courage on the Catwalk takes place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

