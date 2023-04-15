Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully determined to keep club in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully determined to keep club in Championship

The midfielder believes Cove must show the same fighting mentality which won them the League One and League Two titles.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers’ long-serving midfielder Connor Scully is determined to keep the Aberdeen side in the Championship.

Their first second-tier season has been a struggle, and the Balmoral Stadium outfit currently sit at the foot of the table, two points behind Hamilton Accies, with four games left to play.

Cove host in-form Caley Thistle in their penultimate home game on Saturday.

Scully, who has been with the club since his mid-teens, admits it has been the most challenging campaign of his Cove career, having gone from the highs of winning titles to the lows of a relegation fight.

But the midfielder believes Cove must showcase the same fighting mentality which earned them several winner’s medals, despite the difference in stakes.

Scully said: “It’s been tough. At the start of the season, we wanted to have a better campaign and it’s obviously not worked out like that.

“We’ve found ourselves clambering on, but it’s our first season in the Championship.

“We had been challenging for titles for so long, but the mentality doesn’t really change if you’re at the bottom and trying to stay up – you’re still fighting for something important.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates last season’s League One title win. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“It has just been a different situation for myself to be in.

“It’s the club’s centenary year and my testimonial year, so staying up is a big must for me and all the boys in the dressing room. It would be massive for us.”

Scully says his determination to keep Cove in the Championship is reflected across the squad, saying: “We all want the same thing – we all want to stay in the Championship.

“We know it’s going to be hard, it’s a tough league.

“We’re a part-time team and only train twice a week, but we’ve got experience and quality in the dressing room which is huge – we’ve got ex-pros and players who have played at the highest level.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do it. We’ve just got to stick together.”

Win v Caley Thistle could be pivotal moment for survival

Cove are in for a difficult afternoon when they play Caley Thistle, who are on the brink of the promotion play-off places after winning their last four Championship games.

Scully believes three points against Billy Dodds’ men would be a big statement for Cove to make in their fight to escape relegation.

He said: “Caley Thistle are a good full-time team and they’re firing on all cylinders just now, but we need to take some positivity from last week against Hamilton.

Connor Scully in action for Cove against Caley Thistle in January. Image: SNS

“We picked up a point – which we’ve struggled to do – and I think we played pretty well.

“A win over a team like Caley Thistle would be a turning point, but we just need a good run of results.

“We’ve been stop-start all season, we’d pick up one win and then lose a couple.

“There is four games to go and a win this weekend could really be the start of our season. We just need to win this weekend and hope things go our way elsewhere.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Billy Mckay's penalty drew Inverness level before they went on to win 2-1 at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle thrilled by comeback victory, while Cove Rangers rue defensive frailties
Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Miko Virtanen made his Cove Rangers debut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Injuries mount for Cove Rangers in their bid to stay in the Championship
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Luis Longstaff pleased to see more fight from Cove Rangers in 1-1 draw with…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says still 'all to play for' after 1-1 draw…
Cove drew 1-1 with Hamilton Accies to pick up their first point in the league since February 18. Image: Dave Johnston.
Hamilton Accies 1-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - Talking points, player ratings, and star…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen on the up but worrying times for the north-east's other SPFL…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds challenges Cove Rangers to embrace pressure of relegation six-pointer with Hamilton Accies
Frank Krukowski.
Joe Harper: Frank Krukowski was Peterhead prankster - I'll miss him and Morton hero…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley says next five games are all must-win for Cove Rangers

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

The lorry came off the A837 near Oykel Bridge at around 5pm.Image: Google Street View.
Highland road blocked following lorry crash near Oykel Bridge
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points clear at…
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Brechin's Marc Scott scoring to make it 5-0 Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]