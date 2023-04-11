Billy Dodds delighted by his Caley Thistle side’s crucial Championship win over Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds delighted by his Caley Thistle side’s crucial Championship win over Arbroath

Two second half goals pleased the Inverness head coach as they defeated Dick Campbell's in-form visitors.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds praised his team for showing all the attributes required to defeat Arbroath 2-0 in the Championship.

This was their fourth straight league victory, which pushes them to within two points of fourth-placed Ayr United and only one further point behind Partick Thistle, who are third.

A second half opener from Nathan Shaw then a penalty from Scott Allardice sealed the Caley Jags’ latest three points in their latest must-win fixture against opponents unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Shaw and Allardice secure vital win

A straight red card for on-loan St Mirren star Jay Henderson for a challenge on Michael McKenna didn’t put Inverness off course and they secured a third shut-out from their last four games.

Jay Henderson walks off the park after seeing red for Inverness against Arbroath just after the penalty he won was converted by Scott Allardice.

Dodds said: “I thought we had to show every part of what you have to do to win a game.

“We are going well, so Arbroath made it difficult for us and we had to find a way to win the game.

“They were frustrating us in the first half, slowing the game down and quite rightly so.

“You can see why they are where they are right now, getting a great run of results, and they had a bit of momentum that we had to find a way to break down.

“I was really pleased with us tonight – I was pleased with the win, but also the way we went about it because we had to show that patience.

Inverness celebrate Nathan Shaw’s opening goal.

“We scored a great first goal from the corner of our own box, and then we get the penalty and have to see it out with 10 men.

“We’ve been asked a lot of question about how to win a game, and I thought we showed every ingredient to win it.”

Sympathy for red-carded Henderson

On the red card, Dodds had no complaints, but a measure of sympathy for his player.

He added: “I don’t think it was intentional.

“I’ve seen it, and I think the wee man goes in – he just doesn’t know how to tackle, does he?

“It’s a forward’s tackle, and he has come down on McKenna’s boot. He hasn’t gone in to do him, there’s no malice there, but I can see why the referee has made the decision.

“It’s one we’re going to have to accept, I’ll put it that way, even though there’s no malice, intent or force. His boot just landed on the side of McKenna’s boot.”

Inverness will continue their push for the play-offs on Saturday when they visit basement side Cove Rangers.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

Campbell ‘angry’ after Inverness loss

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, who didn’t feel Henderson deserved to be sent off, was gutted to see his team outdone by two killer moments in the second half.

He said: “I’m very angry at that – for 60 minutes there was only one team on the park and it was Arbroath.

“Our goalie hasn’t had a save to make and we’re well on top. We don’t take our chances and three touches later we’re down. It’s the only chance they’ve had.

“The second goal (the penalty) is typical of a forward playing in a full-back area.

“It wasn’t hard to work out who was the best side tonight.”

The Red Lichties will seek to keep their place above the bottom two positions on Saturday when they go to seventh-placed Raith Rovers.

