On-loan Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby to return to parent club Liverpool for assessment on knee injury

The 19-year-old shot-stopper sustained the injury in Wednesday night's heavy defeat to Hibernian.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
On-loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby has returned to parent club Liverpool for an injury assessment. Image: Shutterstock.

Clint Lancaster has confirmed on-loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby will miss Aberdeen Women’s match against Celtic on Sunday after returning to parent club Liverpool for an injury assessment.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper sustained a knee injury in the Dons’ 5-0 defeat to Hibernian at Meadowbank on Wednesday night.

It is a real blow for Aberdeen, with Kirby a standout performer since joining the club.

But Lancaster has backed his stand-in goalkeeper Annalisa McCann, 18, to grasp the opportunity which has now presented itself.

McCann already has plenty of SWPL experience under her belt, having been Aberdeen’s first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of last season.

She made 23 appearances in the top-flight, 22 being starts, and kept four clean sheets.

The Dons manager said: “We just have to wait and see with Faye. She is going back to Liverpool to be assessed and then we will see what the situation is.

“Hopefully, it is not too serious.

“Annalisa is confident and backs herself. It’s a real opportunity for her to come in and step up.

Aberdeen Women's Annalisa McCann who will be the stand-in goalkeeper while Faye Kirby recovers from injury.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Shutterstock.

“She played a lot last season and did well, so now it’s a case of she’s got this opportunity and what an opportunity she has got to come in and play against Celtic on Sunday.”

Kirby was not the only player to leave the field prematurely during the defeat in Edinburgh, as midfielder Laura Holden had to be substituted after 30 minutes.

Lancaster added: “We will have to have a proper look at Laura and get it assessed, but, again, hopefully it’s something that is not too serious.”

Lancaster hails ‘good group’ as Aberdeen Women look to bounce back

With an already-small squad, the injuries are less than ideal for Lancaster’s side – but the Aberdeen manager does not believe the injury setbacks from the midweek loss will affect team morale.

The Dons will also be without Madison Finnie against Celtic, with the defender serving a suspension following a straight red card against Hibs.

Lancaster said: “Injuries are something you’re likely to get in a season. It’s one of those things you can’t necessarily plan and you try to prepare for it as best you can, but you just can’t because you don’t know who it is going to happen to and when.

“The fact is the situation we’re in at the moment. It’s not ideal, but the players I’ve got are a good group.

“The most important thing is they’ve got really good attitudes and will give 110% for the club. I know anybody who is asked to step up will give it their absolute best.

“It’s a light group, but it’s a really good group.”

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Celtic, meanwhile, will travel to Balmoral Stadium with a 100% record in the SWPL this season – but Lancaster believes Aberdeen should not fear Fran Alonso’s side.

Despite the heavy midweek defeat to Hibs, the Dons have made a positive start to the season with four wins from seven, and sit fifth in the league.

Lancaster said: “We will go out there and enjoy it the occasion. It’s live on TV, which is something that is exciting for the players.

“Every game we’ve played the girls have given it 100% and haven’t been afraid to give it a real go, and that won’t change.

“We know we’re up against a good side, but there are a lot of good sides in this league.

“There have been a lot of interesting results so far, with teams beating teams people might not expect them to, and we’re one of those teams picking up results that people might not have expected us to get.

“We have just got to believe in ourselves.

“It will be two teams out there playing football, so anything can happen on the day.”

