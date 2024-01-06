Cove Rangers hoping to extend Michael Doyle’s stay at Balmoral Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers hoping to extend Michael Doyle’s stay at Balmoral Stadium

The full back's short-term deal is due to expire this month.

By Paul Third
Cove hope to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cove hope to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers have opened talks with defender Michael Doyle about a contract extension.

The 32-year-old full back joined Cove on October 31 on a short-term contract, and with it due to expire this month, Cove manager Paul Hartley is keen to get Doyle tied down on a longer deal.

The Cove boss said: “We’re in talks with Mick to try to extend his deal and hopefully we’ll have some news on that front in the near future.

“He’s a player I know really well and we’re speaking to him about trying to extend it.”

Hartley hopes to freshen up his squad this month, but the Cove manager will need to move players on before he can bring in new faces.

Summer signing Rio Davidson-Phipps was the first departure from the club earlier this week while striker Dayshonne Golding last night joined Elgin City on loan for the rest of the season.

Golding had recently returned to Balmoral Stadium following a successful loan spell with Highland League side Banks o’ Dee.

Hartley said: “We’d like to bring one or two in, but the squad is quite big and we’ll need to move a couple of people out to bring one or two in, but I’m happy with what we’ve got at this moment in time.

“January has always been tough, but if one or two become available we’ll look to try to do some business to strengthen us – but it’s not easy.”

Hartley wants strong start to 2024

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Hartley hopes his side can continue to build momentum in the new year after a strong finish to 2023.

Cove are seven points clear in third place with last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Montrose in difficult conditions made it nine wins and a draw in their last 11 league matches.

He said: “It was really tricky on Saturday and fair play to both sets of players and supporters – it was wild conditions, the worst I’ve seen in a long time.

“We didn’t have the ideal start, but we created so many chances and should have won the game so I can’t complain.

“(Top-two) Falkirk and Hamilton have done really well and that’s why they are where they are. We’ve been consistent the last few months and there are mini-leagues developing.

“We just have to look after ourselves and keep pushing as hard as we can.

“We’ve got a big month ahead with league games and the Scottish Cup, and we want to keep our momentum going.”

Kelty will be a tough test

Kelty Hearts are the visitors to Balmoral Stadium today, and having faced two tough games against Michael Tidser’s side this season, Hartley is expecting another strong challenge today.

He said: “Kelty are a good team and I know Tidser well – he was a young kid when I was at Celtic- and he has adapted really well there.

“He has been their captain, so he knows the club well, and we’re expecting another tough game.

“In the two games we’ve had, we’ve come back from 2-0 down to get a 2-2 draw here, and dug deep for a 1-0 win in a tight game down there, so I expect the exact same again this weekend.”

Fraser Fyvie and Luke Strachan are the only absentees for Cove.

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove hope to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Rio Davidson-Phipps
Cove hope to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'It was bloody cold!' - Aussie keeper Nick Suman happy spot-kick save helped Cove…
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keen to see players keep sharing the goal burden
Cove hope to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers thank Inverurie Locos chairman for 'brilliant gesture'
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang and Rumarn Burrell celebrate Burrell's second goal against Edinburgh City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes they can hold on to in-form striker Rumarn…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Injury blow for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus
Cove hope to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley bemoans 'awful' display as 11-game unbeaten run ends with…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers in no mood to ease up after 10-game unbeaten run
Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Rumarn Burrell's second hat-trick in three games gives Cove Rangers victory at Annan
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and midfielder Fraser Fyvie, right, at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie set for another spell on sidelines

Conversation