Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Rio Davidson-Phipps

Cove Rangers have announced that defender Rio Davidson-Phipps has left the club.

The 26-year-old joined Cove on a one-year deal in August.

He started Cove’s 2-2 draw with Falkirk on August 12 in his only appearance for Paul Hartley’s side.

A club statement read: “Cove Rangers can confirm that Rio Davidson-Phipps has left the club with immediate effect.

“The defender signed on at Balmoral Stadium last summer but has failed to make a breakthrough, having featured in just one game.

“We would like to wish Rio all the best in his future career.”