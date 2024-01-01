Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Rio Davidson-Phipps

Cove Rangers have announced that defender Rio Davidson-Phipps has left the club.
The 26-year-old joined Cove on a one-year deal in August.
He started Cove’s 2-2 draw with Falkirk on August 12 in his only appearance for Paul Hartley’s side.
Cove Rangers can confirm that Rio Davidson-Phipps has left the club with immediate effect.
We would like to wish Rio all the best in his future career.
— Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 1, 2024
