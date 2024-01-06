The Lord Lieutenant’s new clothes: He spent more on uniform than you’ll pay to heat your home this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Lord Lieutenant’s new clothes: He spent more on uniform than you’ll pay to heat your home this year

The SNP took power in Aberdeen promising to help with the cost of living. Then their Lord Lieutenant spent thousands on a new uniform.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron splashed the cash on a new uniform - after predecessors in Aberdeen had declined the spend for decades. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lord Lieutenant David Cameron splashed the cash on a new uniform - after predecessors in Aberdeen had declined the spend for decades. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

The Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen splashed more public cash on a fancy new uniform than his predecessor spent in his whole last year in the job.

Lord Provost David Cameron, who also serves as the King’s personal representative in Aberdeen, paid more than £3,250 on sourcing the ceremonial dress.

It’s an extravagance not seen in the Granite City for at least two decades – and one that cost more than the average family would pay for gas and electricity for a year.

Lord Provost’s SNP took power with cost of living pledges

Mr Cameron’s SNP group took joint control of Aberdeen City Council with a promise to focus on the cost of living crisis.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron in his new uniform alongside King Charles in Union Street in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lord Lieutenant David Cameron in his new uniform alongside King Charles in Union Street in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The cost of living crisis is hitting the pockets of Aberdonians hard, forcing many to make the difficult decision between heating and eating,” their policy agreement with the Lib Dems acknowledges.

British Gas estimates it would cost around £2,840 a year to heat and power a house of four or five people.

The striking navy uniform, with blood striped trousers, cost the Common Good Fund £2,940 alone.

The Lord Lieutenant welcomed King Charles to the Town House in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Lord Lieutenant welcomed King Charles to the Town House in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But it hit city coffers for even more, as Mr Cameron had to visit exclusive tailor Kashket and Partners of London to be sized up.

The firm specialises in iconic military and ceremonial dress, providing uniforms for the likes of Beefeaters of the Tower of London, as well as those worn by princes William and Harry on their wedding days.

Is the Lord Lieutenant’s sharp suit a good look in the cost-of-living crisis? Or is there still a place for tradition? Let us know in the comment section below.

‘If you’re telling me that would be right…’

A lord lieutenant’s uniform is similar to the dress uniform of a British Army general, with a blood stripe on the trousers and a maroon and silver sash.

North of the border, the Scottishness is represented with thistles on the buttons and epaulettes.

David Cameron's lord-lieutenant uniform arrived the day before he saluted the Queen's coffin as it passed through Aberdeen in September 2022. Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council
David Cameron's lord lieutenant uniform arrived the day before he saluted the Queen's coffin as it passed through Aberdeen in September 2022. Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council

Mr Cameron’s took six weeks to make and arrived in Aberdeen the morning before the Queen’s funeral cortege passed through the city.

After saluting the hearse and receiving a nod of thanks from Princess Anne, he told The P&J: “When I became Lord Provost, it was suggested to me that I should get a Lord Lieutenant uniform.

“I believe the last provosts who wore that were Jim Wyness and, before him, Alex Collie.

“I did not know what it was all about at the time but I thought, ‘if you’re telling me that would be right…’

“As soon as I became Lord Provost, I decided I would wear the chain of office as Lord Provost, and wouldn’t if I was acting as Lord Lieutenant.

“I suppose that left the question: what do you wear then, apart from a smart suit? This is when the uniform was mentioned.”

Every time Lord-lieutenant David Cameron wears his uniform, it becomes a better deal for the taxpayer. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Every time Lord Lieutenant David Cameron wears his uniform, it becomes a better deal for the taxpayer. Image: Aberdeen City Council

His trip to the capital for a fitting, including train travel, Premier Inn stay and breakfast, took the total cost associated with the lord lieutenant regalia to £3,260.

By November 10, he had worn the uniform to 23 events, taking the cost to £142 per occasion.

No Aberdeen Lord Lieutenant has worn the uniform since 1996

Aberdeen’s last lord lieutenant uniform was purchased sometime between 1992 and 1996.

It was worn by Labour Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant James Wyness.

The lord-lieutenant's uniform had not arrived when Prince William visited Aberdeen in September 2022, so he wore his kilt. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The Lord Lieutenant's uniform had not arrived when Prince William visited Aberdeen in September 2022, so he wore his Cameron tartan kilt. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Another six people have held the office before Mr Cameron’s election, foregoing the expensive uniform.

“I wouldn’t be daft enough to put that expense on the taxpayer,” one former office holder told The P&J.

Other lord lieutenants across the north-east, in Aberdeenshire, Banffshire and Kincardine, have sported the attire in recent years.

But by comparison, Mr Cameron’s predecessor Barney Crockett spent less than the cost of the uniform across the whole of his last year as lord lieutenant.

Though criticised for his costly jet-setting as lord provost, the now-independent spent only £3,175 between April 2021 and March 2022 on the lieutenancy.

In the last pre-pandemic year, Mr Crockett spent £2,428 representing the monarch. He chose to wear his own kilt while doing so.

Former Aberdeen Lord Lieutenant’s ‘small stature’ blamed for need for new uniform

But having risen to replace him in Aberdeen’s highest office in 2022, Mr Cameron was advised to splurge by council chiefs.

£11,760 worth of tailoring: Kincardineshire Lord-lieutenant Alastair McPhee, Aberdeen Lord-lieutenant David Cameron, Aberdeenshire Lord-lieutenant Sandy Manson and Banffshire Lord-lieutenant Andrew Simpson at St Machar Cathedral. Image: Aberdeen City Council
£11,760 worth of tailoring: Kincardineshire Lord-lieutenant Alastair McPhee, Aberdeen Lord Lieutenant David Cameron, Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson and Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andrew Simpson at St Machar Cathedral. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Responding to a freedom of information request, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Advice given to the Lord Lieutenant verbally was that the purchase of the uniform would ensure Aberdeen city is represented properly and in line with other lieutenancies in Grampian and elsewhere in the UK.

“The cost should be viewed as being spread over the five years of a tenure. It is important to distinguish between the roles of lord provost and lord lieutenant and the uniform allows for that.

“Care has also been taken with the purchase of this uniform to ensure that it can be altered, and we therefore expect it to service for many years to come.”

The P&J probe also revealed the council did not seek a quote to renew or repair Mr Wyness’ uniform.

Having been mothballed in 1996, the sash, epaulettes and silver buttons from the tunic were missing.

The late former Lord Provost‘s “small stature” was also blamed for the city having to purchase a new one.

The spokeswoman added: “It was too small to reuse for the current lord lieutenant.

“The uniform has not fitted any lord lieutenant since and is also not suitable to be enlarged.

“As well as the size issue, there were a number of key parts of the uniform missing.”

Lord Lieutenant: ‘It was suggested to me’

Approached by The P&J about his tailoring bill, Lord Lieutenant David Cameron told us: “When I took up office it was suggested to me that a new uniform ought to be ordered.

“This happened to arrive just shortly before the funeral cortege of Queen Elizabeth II passed through the city.

“The city has had a lord lieutenant’s uniform for decades but unfortunately the previous one had fallen into a very poor condition by the time I took up office – parts of it were missing, some parts had even been cut off, and what was left was beyond repair.

“The new uniform has been made so that it can be adjusted to fit future lord lieutenants, something which I understand is also done with certain military uniforms.

“As long as it is looked after, this should last for a good number of years and a good number of lord lieutenants.”

Conversation