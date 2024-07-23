Paul Hartley encouraged by Cove Rangers display in 2-0 defeat by Livingston

Cove Rangers’ wait for a first competitive win of the new season continued after they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Livingston at Balmoral Stadium.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the sixth minute thanks to a Finlay Murray own goal with Liam Sole notching the second with four minutes remaining.

The result leaves Cove with one point from their three Premier Sports Cup group games.

Despite the final score, Cove boss Paul Hartley was encouraged by his side’s display as they gear up for the start of the League One season a week on Saturday.

He said: “Overall we acquitted ourselves really well.

“We lost a poor goal early on but we grew into the game in the first half.

“In the second half I thought we played some good stuff.

“We created a couple of chances and the top end of the pitch is where it counts.

“It was good work. I’ve had to take the same players to the well over the past four or five weeks.

“We don’t have big numbers but it was an encouraging display against a Livingston side who will be up there challenging in the Championship.”

Cove began Group E with a 5-0 loss at home to Spartans before a much-improved display in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Forfar with Paul Hartley’s men missing out on the bonus point in the shootout.

The Cove boss made three changes for the visit of the Lions, who were relegated from the Premiership last season but started their Premier Sports Cup campaign with two wins from two games.

Nick Suman came in for Balint Demus in goal, Will Gillingham replaced Josh Kerr, who suffered a head knock against Forfar, and Myles Gaffney was preferred to Declan Glass who dropped to the bench.

The hosts fell behind when Lewis Smith’s left-footed strike – which looked to be heading wide – was turned into his own net by Murray as he attempted to block the effort.

The visitors pressed for a second with Robbie Muirhead curling over from the edge of the area soon after.

Yule and Fyvie lead the way

Cove withstood the pressure and, driven on by Fraser Fyvie and Blair Yule, they slowly began to gain a foothold in proceedings.

Murray had a chance to make amends but headed wide from a Connor Scully cross before Livi captain Jamie Brandon stung the palms of Suman with a powerful effort at the other end.

After the break, Livi continued where they left off with Lewis Smith’s curling effort comfortably held by Suman.

A half-chance fell for Grady McGrath after some neat play from Fyvie and Yule but the former Brechin striker was unable to capitalise.

An enticing cross from Ryan Harrington created an opening for Yule but the Livi defence scrambled the ball clear as the home side began to grow in confidence.

Declan Glass replaced McGrath in the 62nd minute, while Livingston brought on Sole and Tete Yengi for Muirhead and Andrew Winter.

Glass made a lively start, showing some nice touches before testing Shamal George with a shot from just outside the box.

Some excellent defending from Arron Darge prevented Matthew Clarke doubling Livi’s lead when he looked set to head home a Ricky Korboa cross.

Harrington tried his luck from distance with a low drive as Cove pushed for an equaliser but there was no way past George.

Instead it was Livingston who made sure of the win with four minutes to go when Sole was left unmarked to fire beyond Suman following Michael Nottingham’s long throw into the box.

Cove complete their Premier Sports Cup group games with a trip to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.