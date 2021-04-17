Elgin boss Gavin Price insists players are hurting after back-to-back losses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gavin Price insists he and his Elgin City players are hurting after suffering back-to-back defeats in their League Two play-off bid.

Losses against Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir have checked Elgin’s progress somewhat, after three wins on the spin had them up to second.

They face Albion Rovers today in their final home game before the split, before facing leaders Queen’s Park in midweek.

Highlights and Report 🎥 Head over to https://t.co/lL3J3INAJc to watch highlights of Tuesdays game against Stenhousemuir, where you can also read the match report. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/tCsX6uOKtM — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 15, 2021

Price, who has an injury doubt over Matthew Cooper but welcomes back Rory McEwan to the Elgin squad, hopes they can put the last two results to bed with victory this afternoon.

He said: “We’re going to have to get a big improvement if we’re expecting to get three points. We’re going to have to start the game on the front foot and be the dominant side at home we know we can be.

“We’re going to have to up our game, there’s no doubt about that. The players are well aware of that. It’s hurting them as much as me or anyone else.

“The last two games is two opportunities gone but where we are gives us a chance to get three points and move up the league again.”

The Elgin manager is wanting an improvement in concentration levels to help cut out the type of goals they have been conceding of late.

© SNS Group

He added: “The problems in these goals can be traced back to a lack of concentration or organisation defensively, which could have stopped the opportunities coming.

“We’ve discussed it with the players and really talked about concentration when we’re in possession of the ball. That’s where we’re giving ourselves problems at the moment.

“We can definitely avoid the first goals against Stenhousemuir and Cowdenbeath and the players we’ve got, we’ll create chances. I’m disappointed we haven’t done that so much in the last couple of games.

“We might make a couple of changes and try get that right on Saturday.”

Stenny’s defeat against Stranraer on Thursday night means Elgin are secure in the top half of League Two, with the split getting underway on April 24.

Teams in League One and League Two will play four times in 10 days, with the three play-off teams then facing further head-to-heads in quick succession.

Price added: “It’s carrying on from what we’ve been doing already. It’s the same for every team. We’ve got the added complication of the travel we’ve got to do but we were aware this was going to happen.

“There’s no point moaning or worrying about that. The adrenaline of games that matter should get players through.”

Price will not be using the geographical hurdles his squad face as an excuse during the run-in, given a number of players travel up from the central belt for home games.

He added: “I wouldn’t use that as an excuse and I’m sure the players won’t either. Geographically we’ve always got that hurdle, whether that’s in this heavy schedule or a normal season.

“The players are used to it. They’re a good bunch. It’s a new game Saturday and a chance to get three points.”