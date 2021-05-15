Elgin City manager Gavin Price thrilled by hat-trick of signings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gavin Price is thrilled to have made a triple signing sweep as Elgin City shape up for next season.

The Borough Briggs boss dealt in defender Darryl McHardy last week until 2023 and added midfielder Archie Macphee on a permanent basis on a one-year deal after a loan spell from Formartine United.

© Robert W Crombie

Then a new arrival was confirmed in the shape of former Stenhousemuir defender Creag Little (28) on a two-year contract.

The signings come at the end of a week where Elgin lost their play-off semi-final, 3-2 against Edinburgh City to remain in League Two after a third-placed finish.

Price said: “I am delighted that the club have been really proactive in helping us secure our first few signing targets.

“It’s a positive start to our preparations for next season. We’re not a million miles away from having the squad finalised.

“Everyone at Elgin knows all about Darryl and what he can do and his passion for the club.

“In the last four weeks we seen him getting back to his best again, which I am delighted to see.

“He’s had a good run of games, is injury-free and hopefully we will see that asset that he is next season.

“It’s great to get Archie signed up permanently. He is someone I have personally chased for a long time.

© SNS Group

“He has quality and composure. He’s a really important player for us. He can play in different positions and he’ll be vital member of our squad next season.

Versatility within the team

“When you are running with a small squad, it’s important that you have players like Archie, Angus Mailer and Russell Dingwall, who can all play in different positions. It’s a real asset.”

Price was also chuffed to land Little, saying that his character and quality will drive his team-mates on.

© Supplied by Elgin City FC

He explained: “Creag was one of my main signing targets that I made clear to the board that I wanted, so it’s great to get him. I have watched him over the years.

“He’s an experienced central half, who is a good talker. We need one or two players from the west of Scotland.

“It helps mix up the dressing room generally. You can find players from that area of Scotland have a mental toughness and traditionally these players have blended in well with the squad here.”

Pride at reaching play-offs – no regrets

A last-gasp goal denied Elgin extra-time in Edinburgh on Tuesday as the side shot back from a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg.

The manager said: “On reflection, after being so disappointed at the time, I am proud of what the players achieved. We were so close to getting to the final, but we didn’t leave anything out there. I have no regrets whatsoever.

“Unfortunately, it was just a moment of brilliance from Edinburgh striker Josh Campbell that separated the teams.”