Heartbreak for Elgin City as Edinburgh City progress to League One play-off finals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City gave absolutely everything in a 2-2 draw but crashed out 3-2 on aggregate at rivals Edinburgh City, who are into the League One play-off final.

Defender Darryl McHardy, fresh from signing a two-year extension, headed the Black and Whites ahead twice either side of a Danny Handling strike.

Second half downpours made life tough for the players and extra-time was moments away when Josh Campbell delivered the killer winner overall.

The Citizens, bossed by Gary Naysmith, went into this home clash with a 1-0 advantage following Campbell’s goal splitting the sides in a competitive encounter at Borough Briggs on Saturday.

That extended their unbeaten run over the Moray club to 10 matches, but past results were cast aside.

Elgin won three of their last four regular league fixtures, with a 2-0 defeat here 10 days previously being their only setback. Yet, despite losing three times to Edinburgh, these rivals finished level on 38 points from their 22 games in this campaign shortened by the pandemic.

© SNS Group

Manager Gavin Price was assistant to Jim Weir five years ago when they bowed out of the play-offs at this point by losing to Clyde. Price was eager to drive his side on further this time.

While the hosts were unchanged, Price made two changes from the weekend’s first leg, with Rory MacEwan and Conor O’Keefe coming in for Angus Mailer and Aiden Sopel.

Red-shirted Elgin settled well and were probing early on, winning a couple of corners, which Edinburgh coped with.

In response, Danny Jardine’s hooked attempt at goal took a diversion thanks to a deflection and then a home corner was mopped up after swift movement down the left flank.

League Two’s top scorer Kane Hester was chasing 20 goals and his deflected shot from 20 yards required a careful, though not energetic, save from ex-Nairn goalkeeper Calum Antell.

It led to a few “settle down” shouts from the home team, who recognised their opponents’ desire matched by danger.

© SNS Group

Elgin sparked the tie alive on 22 minutes when, from a left-sided Russell Dingwall corner, McHardy powered a header into the net.

However, Edinburgh were too good not to respond and they drew level when Handling flashed a shot low past Thomas McHale from a Craig Thomson cross to nudge back in front in aggregate. It was Elgin now angry at their own slackness.

McHale ensured there was no further first half damage by brilliantly saving from Ouzy See and Callum Crane.

Elgin again ripped the script apart though and McHardy crashed home another header four minutes before the break from an Archie MacPhee corner, this time from the right.

The Borough Briggs side were brimming with confidence in the early stages of the second half as they sought to gain the overall advantage under the now heavy downpours.

McHale, ever-alert, was equal to a drive from Handling on 54 minutes as the capital side bit back.

© SNS Group

The rain was relentless, but so was McHale with a fine block from Ouzy See when the striker flashed a shot on goal.

With two minutes left, Campbell sent a searing shot high into the net to break Elgin hearts.

Edinburgh City will now meet Dumbarton in the two-leg League One final next Monday and Thursday. The Sons edged past Stranraer 1-0 to book their final spot.